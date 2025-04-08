Ghatkopar ward office writes to rail authorities, asks for hawkers to be detained at station

Hawkers encroaching the road near Ghatkopar station. File Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: BMC seeks railways’ help to curb influx of hawkers at Ghatkopar x 00:00

The BMC’s Ghatkopar ward office now wants the railways to keep tabs on hawkers taking trains from various far-off suburban locations and coming to Ghatkopar for hawking. This is the first time that the civic body has asked the railways to intervene and stop hawkers at the station premises, before they can crowd Ghatkopar’s streets. mid-day has reported on the hawkers’ issues several times.

ADVERTISEMENT

The assistant municipal commissioner (AMC) of N Ward had last week written to the Ghatkopar station master seeking assistance to stop hawkers from the neighbouring Thane city landing at Ghatkopar station so that they may be stopped before they venture outside.

N Ward AMC Gajana Bellale confirmed that a letter was sent to the Ghatkopar station master. “We have requested station officers to keep a check on hawkers travelling by local trains. Our action against hawkers will continue in the BMC jurisdiction,” Bellale said.

A BMC official from the N Ward office said, “These hawkers come mainly from the surrounding areas of Thane. The railway administration can check their tickets and stop them at Ghatkopar station. Also, the railways administration can ask them to deposit their badges in railway premises so they can operate only outside of the station.“

The BMC staff is deployed till 9 pm. After that, the hawkers return, which is also the time for maximum pedestrian footfall. A BMC official said, “We have also asked local police to keep a check on hawkers at night. Stopping the hawkers at the station premises will help us perform our duties.”

Official Speak

Dr Swapnil Nila, chief spokesperson of Central Railway, said, “For us, everyone travelling is just a commuter. We can take action against commuters travelling without a ticket but we can’t arrest them. Also, we can’t prevent anybody from travelling with luggage.”

Local Speak

Ghatkopar resident Kamlesh Kapasi said, “We are fed up with hawkers. IT’s not about encroachment on the road, but these hawkers also make the place messy. These hawkers mostly come from out of the city by train. The railway police can control them, as mostly they travel without a luggage ticket.” According to Kapasi, the hawkers also keep their luggage in railway premises at times, illegally occupying the space.

“Even after repeated action, hawkers return to the same place. There should be action with coordination of all agencies. Police also need to take action against the hawkers,” said Sachin Manjrekar. Ravi Maheta, a resident of Cama Lane, Ghatkopar West, said, “These hawkers have multiplied in the last few years. After the footpath, they have also encroached onto the road. It forces pedestrians to walk on the road. Although BMC is taking action, there is no permanent solution to this issue.”