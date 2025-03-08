mid-day takes a look at mega rail projects that were stalled midway, pointing to wasted funds, abandoned structures

The abandoned Guru Tegh Bahadur station

With 7.5 million commuters, the lifeline of Mumbai is always looking for an upgrade, and several ideas and plans are always in the making. While many plans are

executed quick and fast, a number of plans take time to complete, surpassing several deadlines, sometimes defeating the purpose they were planned for. And then there are a few others that start with a big bang but end up in a whimper and are abandoned mid-way.

mid-day looks at five such projects that started with great enthusiasm but lost steam mid-way and stand as a testimony of failed planning and waste of public money.

Third line for MbPT, harbour line

What was the project?

The Central Railway (CR) and Mumbai Port Trust had begun building a 4.41 km new Kurla-Wadala line to be linked to the 1,483 km western region Dedicated Freight Corridor that goes to the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT). The project cost was about R176 crore. It was a part of the Sagarmala master plan for the Mumbai port released in 2016.

What was the aim?

It comprised laying a dedicated freight line of 4.41 km length from Raoli Junction at Wadala to Kurla to establish a direct link between the Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) rail network and 5th and 6th lines being laid between Kurla to Kalyan by CR. The aim was to carry freight and cargo trains that, right now, intersect suburban lines at Kurla.

Work carried out

Much work of building the line, including clearing of encroachments, building a boundary wall and a drain, building foot over bridges with additional space under them, high-level booking offices and staircases and even an additional platform at Guru Tegh Bahadur station was in progress, but then the project was abandoned midway.

Status

The project now stands abandoned as there was a drop in the Mumbai Port Trust rail traffic and the landscape changed with no financial justification for the project.

Rs 176 cr

Budget to build a third line for MbPT, harbour line

Bandra-Mumbai Central

The space created for new tracks is covered with wild vegetation now

What was the project?

The Bandra-Mumbai Central 5th and 6th line project, a part of the R918 crore plan also never saw the light of the day.

What was the aim?

The original idea was to have a corridor of 5th and 6th lines right from Virar to Mumbai Central to segregate outstation and suburban train traffic. As of today, work on the sixth line has been completed in the north end on the Bandra Terminus to Kandivli stretch and further works extending to Borivli and Virar are under way, but nothing on the south end.

Work carried out?

At the south end, work was to happen between Khar and Mumbai Central and the fast train platforms at Mahim were demolished to make way for the new lines, land cleared between Prabhadevi and Lower Parel stations and also near Bandra suburban station to insert a sixth line, but the project was abandoned mid-day due to the massive scale of the project, hindrances it would cause to existing traffic due to change of signals and other such reasons.

Status

Fast train platforms demolished and a few realigned at Mahim station. The space created for new tracks is a mini forest now.

Rs 918 cr

Cost of the entire project

CSMT-Panvel elevated fast corridor

What was the project?

A 47-km fast train corridor was proposed between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Panvel. It was supposed to be in standard gauge and operate metro-type trains with platform screen doors. The Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) had planned 11 stations along the route. The Mumbai Port Trust had granted in-principle approval for land use, subject to connectivity to their land, CIDCO proposed an alignment via the Palm Beach Road.

What was the aim?

The alignment between CSTM and Mankhurd was proposed to be elevated. From Mankhurd to Vashi, the alignment was at-grade. Between Vashi and Belapur, it again went elevated and from Belapur to Panvel, at-grade. The platform was supposed to be next to platform number 18 at Mumbai CSMT.

Work carried out

No physical work was carried out on the project

Status

The project had been put on hold due to financial concerns and now has been scrapped with the CSMT station redevelopment leaving no space for the new line. Also, the pillars of the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (Atal Setu) intersect its proposed alignment near Sewri. The project never saw the light of the day, with no physical work happening.

Officials speak

A Railway spokesperson said, “With changing dynamics, changing landscape many projects are tweaked to make them part of the larger picture considering the macro infrastructure planning. In an evolving city like Mumbai, where changes are rapid, we try to keep pace by upgrading projects so as they give out maximum yield,” he added.

A WR spokesperson said, “Regarding the ramp at Andheri, we have now linked it well, embedded it in the design and created a plaza of sorts, which has made it most useful. There are further discussions on how the ramp could be used well. The shifting of harbour line rail bridge is still under works and discussions are on as to how efficiently, minimising inconvenience to passengers, this can be achieved.”

Abandoned Bandra East corridor

The cleared corridor for the 5th and 6th line now abandoned

What was the project?

This was a part of the 5th and 6th lines between Bandra and Mahim.

What was the aim?

The idea was to have a corridor of 5th and 6th lines right from Virar to Mumbai Central to segregate outstation and suburban train traffic.

Work carried out

A freshly laid, new 2-km corridor complete in all respects passing through an old road connecting Bandra East close to the burial ground and about to be inaugurated was abandoned two hours before the inaugural function in June 2015 after locals registered strong protest due to the presence of a mosque and burial ground near the southern ramp of this rail flyover. The railway authorities tried to convince the locals by holding meetings with the trustees and local politicians, but it did not work out.

Status

Project scrapped, tracks and other utilities dismantled.

Andheri station ramp

The elevated auto deck at Andheri station lying unused

What was the project

An elevated deck involving 60 m-long and 34 m wide auto rickshaw lanes built between the middle and north foot overbridges was abandoned by the Western Railway after construction as it was not found to be feasible for the purpose for which it was created.

What was the aim

The idea was to allow autos from the road on either side up on the deck near the foot overbridge to help passengers. The construction was started in 2011, but the project got stuck as the approaches remained encroached by shops, leading to several issues. The autos would enter from one side of the road, run parallel to the tracks and leave out on the east side.

Work carried out

All the elevated ramps were built around the 12 m foot overbridge, which was, at that point, the widest. The approaches and entry exit points were also complete, but the shops on either side the narrow public road outside eventually killed the project.

Status

The structure has been lying unused with grass grown all over on one side, with families and encroachers staying on them now at one end and the other side used as a pedestrian pathway.

2011

Year when construction on the ram

Bandra Rail Bridge

Bandra harbour line rail overbridge stands unused after construction

What was the project?

Project was taken up to realign Bandra harbour line rail overbridge. An elevated deck involving 60 m-long and 34 m-wide auto rickshaw lanes to accommodate the fifth and sixth lines.

What was the aim

The project was a part of the 5th and 6th lines right from Virar to Mumbai Central to segregate outstation and suburban

train traffic.

Work carried out

Piling done, pillars were being erected parallel to the existing rail overbridge. Work on about six pillars can be seen between Khar and Bandra stations, but work never went beyond that.

Status

About six pillars stand abandoned amid bushes as the 5th and 6th line project to Mumbai Central was put on hold due to several reasons.

Citizens speak

Shailesh Goyal, former member, National Railway Users Consultative Committee

“There is a new budget every year, and there is a new project every year. What happens to older projects? Good that you have listed these abandoned projects. This is just sheer waste of public money”

Pranav Naik, transport expert

“It is appalling that rail projects that will serve millions of people are being abandoned, while if a handful of residents ask for an exit ramp for the Coastal Road, which is already so expensive, the proposal goes through smoothly. Why is it that everything is being made for the elite?”

Jagdeep Desai, chairperson of Forum for Improving Quality of Life in Mumbai

“Every time I pass Panvel in 12125 Pragati Express, I am reminded of this. What would be the real reasons for abandoning these projects? Would it be budget constraints, bad planning or no interest? Can we revolutionise the Western Railway Central Railway interchange between Dadar and Parel so that further infrastructure for the new Harbour corridor may not be required? What is required is totally creative and innovative planning and scheduling”