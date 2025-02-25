As locals highlight homelessness problem in Wadala after toddler is run over, those sleeping on footpaths say they can’t even afford a jhopda

Roadside slum near Balaram Khedekar Marg in Wadala where a woman and her 18-month-old son were run over on Sunday. Pic/Kirti Surve Parade

In the last three months, two children—a four-year-old boy and a one-and-a-half-year-old toddler—were killed in separate road accidents on Balaram Babu Khedekar Marg in Wadala West. In both cases, the victims, children of slum families living on footpaths, were crushed to death by motorists. The families, while talking to mid-day, expressed their disappointment and anger towards the authorities, who, according to them, failed to provide a secure housing system.

Nikhil Londhe, who lost his son in the accident on Sunday, said his family previously lived in a slum near Shree Ram Mandir in Wadala West. Along with his wife and two sons, they resided in huts until the BMC demolished their settlement, leaving them with no alternative housing. “We couldn’t find another place to stay. This spot had relatively open footpaths, and the roads were narrow with fewer vehicles passing through, so we moved here with our families,” said a relative.



Slum near Balaram Khedekar Marg in Wadala where the accident happened on Sunday. Pic/Kirti Surve Parade

In the early hours of Sunday, Londhe’s son, Vardan, and his wife, Priya, were sleeping on a footpath when a car allegedly ran over them, killing the child. Priya sustained fractures to her left shoulder and back and is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Homeless residents speak

Other slum residents, while speaking to mid-day, expressed their frustration over frequent displacements, urging the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to provide them with a permanent settlement.

“It’s not like we want to live on footpaths, knowing how dangerous it is, but do we have any options?” said a distressed Ravi Daund. “I earn Rs 300 to Rs 500 a day, and even that is not guaranteed. With this kind of money, I cannot afford to rent a kholi (chawl), and these days, even living in a jhopda (hutment) is becoming impossible. Where will we go?” he added.

Another resident said, “If the BMC can provide us with a place to live without the constant fear of eviction, it would be a huge relief. Right now, we are always afraid—either of being killed while sleeping or crossing the road, or of being thrown out of our jhopda and becoming homeless again,”

Residents speak

“They are always making a mess here. They urinate and defecate in the open, some smoke ganja, and many drink at night. This place has become extremely unsafe—we don’t know how they will behave or react. Some days, they fight among themselves, hurling abuses and even assaulting each other,” said a shop owner.

Another resident said, “We have colleges and schools in the vicinity, with young girls frequently passing through. Who will be responsible if an untoward incident occurs? The BMC should permanently relocate them elsewhere.”

Another shop owner, who has been in the area for over 17 years, added, “The authorities demolish the slums, but the dwellers return the next day. A permanent solution is needed, or this cycle will continue for generations.”

Other death

Last year, on December 21, a four-year-old boy was crushed to death by a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) in the same area. The boy lived in the slums, located opposite Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar College that’s right opposite Wadala bus depot.

The boy, identified as Ayush Kinawade, was allegedly playing on the road when the SUV, driven by a 19-year-old Bhushan Ghole, hit the child. Ghole, reportedly, was reversing his vehicle when the child unknowingly came in front of the vehicle. The child was crushed by the vehicle’s tyre. Ghole was arrested by the RAK Marg police.

Like the recent incident, in this 2024’s incident, people were living illegally on footpaths, near Ambedkar College. mid-day could not locate Ayush’s family in the slums, but a local resident said they moved to their hometown after the incident.