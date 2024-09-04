Mumbai: Mob beats man to death over parking in Wadala

Police say victim had a dispute over parking with members of a housing society for over 10 days

The Wadala TT police have arrested four people in connection with the alleged mob attack that led to the death of a 40-year-old mechanic, Javed Chaudhary, in the Pratiksha Nagar area of Sion. Senior Police Inspector Yogesh Chavan, stationed at Wadala TT police station, confirmed the arrest, stating, “On September 3, Javed Chaudhary was beaten to death by a mob. We have registered a case under relevant sections of murder and rioting. Investigation is ongoing, and so far, we have arrested four people.”

According to the police, the incident occurred near Chaudhary’s garage, where a group of 12-15 individuals allegedly assaulted him. “The victim used to have frequent altercations with members of a local society. The society intended to build an office near Chaudhary’s garage, which he was opposed to. This led to disputes,” the police said.

On September 3, tensions escalated when a mob gathered and brutally attacked Chaudhary. “No weapons were used during the assault; he was kicked and beaten. Chaudhary was rushed to Sion hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries,” the police added. The police further revealed that the altercations had been going on for about ten days, primarily over the victim’s practice of parking two-wheelers outside the society’s premises, to which the society members objected.

The police acted swiftly by registering an FIR and arresting four suspects, who have been identified as Vilas Shelar, 40, Ajit Singh, 39, Sagar Mohanti, 34, Ganesh Mhatre, 42, The investigation is still underway, with authorities planning to make more arrests as they identify others involved in the attack.