Breaking News
Ganeshotsav 2024: Mumbai mandals embrace women’s safety theme this year
Mid-Day Impact | Dating app scam probe: Cops raid Bangur Nagar Hotel, nab 6
Mumbai: Insta-crypto and fake Prime scams busted by cops
Mumbai: Bandra road cleaner worked 11 months for a fake BMC job
Mumbai: Mob beats man to death over parking in Wadala
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Mob beats man to death over parking in Wadala

Mumbai: Mob beats man to death over parking in Wadala

Updated on: 05 September,2024 07:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Police say victim had a dispute over parking with members of a housing society for over 10 days

Mumbai: Mob beats man to death over parking in Wadala

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Mob beats man to death over parking in Wadala
x
00:00

The Wadala TT police have arrested four people in connection with the alleged mob attack that led to the death of a 40-year-old mechanic, Javed Chaudhary, in the Pratiksha Nagar area of Sion. Senior Police Inspector Yogesh Chavan, stationed at Wadala TT police station, confirmed the arrest, stating, “On September 3, Javed Chaudhary was beaten to death by a mob. We have registered a case under relevant sections of murder and rioting. Investigation is ongoing, and so far, we have arrested four people.”


According to the police, the incident occurred near Chaudhary’s garage, where a group of 12-15 individuals allegedly assaulted him. “The victim used to have frequent altercations with members of a local society. The society intended to build an office near Chaudhary’s garage, which he was opposed to. This led to disputes,” the police said.



On September 3, tensions escalated when a mob gathered and brutally attacked Chaudhary. “No weapons were used during the assault; he was kicked and beaten. Chaudhary was rushed to Sion hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries,” the police added. The police further revealed that the altercations had been going on for about ten days, primarily over the victim’s practice of parking two-wheelers outside the society’s premises, to which the society members objected.


The police acted swiftly by registering an FIR and arresting four suspects, who have been identified as Vilas  Shelar, 40, Ajit Singh, 39, Sagar Mohanti, 34, Ganesh Mhatre, 42, The investigation is still underway, with authorities planning to make more arrests as they identify others involved in the attack.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

wadala sion mumbai police mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK