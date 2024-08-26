Mumbai: 27-year-old man arrested for stealing sports bikes

The accused learnt how to unlock a bike without using keys and would target sellers on apps like OLX

The Bhandup police arrested a 27-year-old man on August 19 for allegedly stealing two sports bikes. One of the bikes cost R4.5 lakh and the other R2.5 lakh. The accused, who worked in event management, reportedly trained himself by watching YouTube videos to unlock the bikes without using keys.

The incident came to light in June when a complainant reported his Honda Apache stolen. Following this, a team was formed to apprehend the suspect under the guidance of Senior PI Dattatray Khandagale, PSI Abhijit Tekawade, PSI Ganesh Sanap, and others.

After reviewing CCTV footage, the police identified the accused as Akash Makwana. "He had a unique method of stealing the bikes," said the police.

The officer added, "His modus operandi was straightforward. He used apps like OLX to identify potential sellers, approached them for test drives, and observed where they parked their bikes. Having learned to unlock bikes without using a key from YouTube the accused would then commit the theft."

“Makwana had financial difficulties and committed the crime to earn money. "He specifically targeted bikes worth Rs 3-4 lakh, knowing their resale value. He intended to sell them for profit," the police officer said.

Makwana was eventually tracked using CCTV footage and arrested at his residence in Nalasopara. He has been booked under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code. The police have found no prior criminal record against him and are currently investigating whether there are more victims.