Mumbai: 2 held for stealing phone worth Rs 70,000

Updated on: 26 August,2024 08:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

The theft came to light when Pankaj Devrey (21) approached the police station on August 21 and stated that his phone had been stolen.

Salman Khan (L) and Akash Jaiswal (R)/ Rajesh Gupta

The Mulund police has apprehended two accused who had allegedly stolen an iPhone worth Rs 70,000. The matter came to light when Pankaj Devrey (21) approached the police station on August 21 and stated that his phone had been stolen. Devrey is the son of a Deputy Collector. 


According to the FIR, Devrey’s phone was stolen near the Escort Building’s gate on August 20 at night. “He was walking and checking WhatsApp, however one person who was sitting on a motorcycle allegedly stole the phone and fled from the scene," the police said. 



The police then launched a manhunt to apprehend the accused. “We checked the CCTV footage of the crime scene and found out that 2 people were on a motorcycle and the person from the back had snatched the phone and the other person was riding a motorcycle," the police said.


The police traced the duo’s movements and apprehended the accused in Chedda Nagar. "The duo went to Thane, Navi Mumbai and Kurla. Both of them were hiding in a lodge in Chedda Nagar and we apprehended the accused as while tracking the CCTV footage we found clear images of the accused," said the police.

The police identified the accused to be Salman Khan (23) and Akash Jaiswal (27). Nearly 10 cases have been registered against Khan across the city. The duo had been booked under section 304 (snatching) of the BNS. The iPhone has been recovered by the police.

mumbai crime news mumbai police mumbai mulund kurla

