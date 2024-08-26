In the distressing video which surfaced online, a gang of girls were seen viciously abusing the schoolgirl, pulling her hair, throwing blows and kicking her.

Mumbai Police began an investigation after a video surfaced online wherein a bunch of girls were seen assaulting a schoolgirl on Yari Road in the city's Versova area. The city police in a post on X (formerly Twitter) said that the Nirbhaya Squad began the probe into the Versova schoolgirl assault case after learning about the viral video. They also revealed that the girls involved in the incident were all minors from the same neighbourhood.

Versova Police Station officials, in partnership with the Sneha Foundation and the Child Welfare Committee, counselled the girls and their parents. The principals of the affected schools have also been informed about the situation, the Mumbai Police further said.

Versova schoolgirl assault case: The video was shared by activist

In the distressing video which surfaced online, a gang of girls were seen viciously abusing the schoolgirl, pulling her hair, throwing blows and kicking her. The victim escapes temporarily before being pulled back and assaulted beside a puddle. Despite the severity of the attack, no one steps in to aid the girl, including a few onlookers and the victim's friend.

The video of the Versova schoolgirl assault case was posted on X by activist Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj--who tagged Mumbai Police asking them to take cognisance of the incident--and later went viral, causing outrage and calls for action against those responsible.

Versova schoolgirl assault case: Mumbai Police's statement

The Mumbai Police, on Monday, said in a tweet, "Taking cognisance of the viral video of the attack on a girl in Versova, Nirbhaya Squad conducted an investigation. During the investigation, it was revealed that all the girls visible in the video are minors and belong to the same locality. An argument over a small issue led to a fight between them."

"Counselling of all girls and their parents was done by Versova Police Station officials & Sneha Foundation with the help of Child Welfare Committee. The concerned school principals are also informed about the incident," the Mumbai Police further said in their tweet.

The Nirbhaya Squad is actively monitoring the situation, and patrolling has been strengthened in the region to prevent future incidents, the Mumbai Police added.