Mumbai: Timely action by police's Nirbhaya squad saves teen's life

Updated on: 06 June,2023 06:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

The incident took place on June 3 at a dharamshala in Khar, where the girl's family hailing from Rajasthan was lodged, an official said

The Mumbai police's timely intervention saved the life of a 16-year-old girl, who allegedly slit her wrist following a dispute with her family members at a lodging facility in the western suburb of Khar in Mumbai, an official said.


The incident took place on June 3 at a dharamshala in Khar, where the girl's family hailing from Rajasthan was lodged, the official said.


The girl had argued with her family members and in a fit of rage, slit her wrist with a blade, he said.


The girl's family contacted the Khar police after the teen started bleeding profusely, and a Nirbhaya squad was immediately dispatched to the scene, the official said.

A woman constable from the squad carried the injured girl to the police van and rushed her to a hospital, where her condition is said to be stable, he said.

Joint Commissioner of Police Law and Order Satyanarayan Chowdhary on Monday felicitated the officials of the squad for their efforts in saving the teenager's life.

