Driver of car claims he was taking evasive action to avoid an oncoming vehicle, cops send blood samples for alcohol test; the incident occurred around 12.30 am on Sunday; the driver has been booked by the police

The injured woman with a picture of her deceased son; (right) the 18-month old who died

Listen to this article Wadala: Toddler run over, mother injured x 00:00

A woman and her 18-month-old son were run over by a car near Balaram Khedekar Marg in Wadala. The mother suffered injuries to her back while the boy died. The incident occurred around 12.30 am on Sunday. The driver has been booked by the police.



Preliminary investigations indicate that he was not under the influence of alcohol, though his blood samples have been sent for medical examination.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We identified the mother as Priya Londhe and her 18-month-old son, Wardhan Londhe. Both were sleeping on the footpath when the speeding car ran over them. They were rushed to Wadia Hospital, where the mother was found to have sustained injuries, while her son was declared dead,” a senior police official told mid-day. “The boy was brought in dead, and the mother has suffered fractures in her back. We had to pull them out from under the car. The driver was set free because the police said it was a bailable offence, and a notice was served to him. An 18-month-old lost his life just because he was sleeping on a footpath—we just want justice,” said a relative of the victim, as the family mourned the child’s sudden death.

A neighbour of the family points to the spot where the accident happened

The police have identified the driver as Kamal Vijay Riya, 46. “The accused and his family were on their way home when the incident happened. Riya claims he swerved suddenly to avoid an overspeeding vehicle coming from the wrong side, which caused him to lose control and led to the accident. We are verifying his claims,” a senior officer told mid-day.

Police further stated, “Nikhil Londhe, Priya Londhe, and their sons—five-year-old Swarap Londhe and the deceased Wardhan Londhe—lived on the footpath. Priya and Wardhan were asleep when the accident happened.”

Kamal Vijay Riya has been served a notice and booked under Section 106 (death by negligence), Section 125 (an act endangering the life of others), and Section 281 (rash driving) of the BNS.

12.30 am

Time on Sunday when the incident happened