Toddler killed, mother seriously injured as car rams into them in Wadala

Updated on: 23 February,2025 05:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The 29-year-old woman and her son were sleeping on the footpath when a speeding car hit them. The toddler died on the spot, while his mother sustained serious injuries. The driver has been arrested for causing death by negligence

Toddler killed, mother seriously injured as car rams into them in Wadala

Representational pic

Toddler killed, mother seriously injured as car rams into them in Wadala
An 18-month-old boy died and his mother was seriously injured after a car hit them while they were sleeping on a footpath in the Wadala area of Mumbai, a police officer said on Sunday.


The incident took place on Balaram Khedekar Road late Saturday night, the RAK Marg Police Station officer said.


"Priya Nikhil Londhe, 29, and her son Vardaan were sleeping on the footpath when a speeding car driven by Kamal Vijay Riya hit them. The toddler died on the spot, while Priya sustained serious injuries. Riya, 46, was arrested under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions for causing death by negligence," the officer said.


As per preliminary reports, Riya was not drunk at the time of the accident, the officer added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

