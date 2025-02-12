Health officials say those who experience weakness should contact closest civic medical facility to get tested; according to BMC’s health department, the man was admitted to Nair Hospital with weakness in the lower extremities on January 23, around 16 days after he visited Pune

WHO authorities with health officials from Pune

The city witnessed the first death caused by Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) this year on Monday night, as a 53-year-old man died during treatment at civic-run B L Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central. Civic health department officials, however, say this isn’t a reason to panic and that they see GBS cases every year. According to BMC’s health department, the man was admitted to Nair Hospital with weakness in the lower extremities on January 23, around 16 days after he visited Pune. Doctors said he also suffered from high blood pressure.

This was the first GBS-related death in Mumbai this year. The deceased was a resident of F North ward which covers Wadala and Sion. While he had visited Pune 16 days before admission to the hospital, it cannot be confirmed if he contracted GBS there.

GBS patient admitted in ICU in hospital

“As the patient's condition was critical, he was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and was put on a ventilator due to difficulty in breathing. He died at 11 pm on Monday,” said Dr Shailendra Mohite, dean of Nair Hospital. “If anyone feels weakness, they should contact civic medical facilities where we have expert doctors.”

According to Dr Mohite, the situation is not like Pune. “We received GBS patients throughout the year and we treat them,” he said.

Another doctor told mid-day that the GBS test of the patient was done on the day of his admission and he tested positive. “We started treatment immediately and gave him plasmapheresis (procedure to remove and replace plasma from blood),” the senior doctor said, adding that a 16-year-old girl was admitted to Nair Hospital on February 3 and is currently undergoing treatment. Her condition is now stable.

Situation under control

Dr Daksha Shah, BMC’s executive health officer, told mid-day that this is not an outbreak of GBS. “It isn’t a situation to panic about. We have been receiving GBS patients throughout the year. We received patients from isolated areas. Currently, a 64-year-old woman is under treatment at SevenHills Hospital and a 16-year-old girl from Palghar is being treated at Nair Hospital. The BMC hospital is equipped with medicine and expert doctors. In Pune, patients were recorded from certain areas. But in Mumbai, we received patients from isolated areas throughout the year,” Dr Shah said.

“After identifying a case we survey 200 to 300 houses in the area,” another official added.

According to the civic health department statement, “GBS is not a new disease. It has been known for many years. Although it is not a contagious disease, it can sometimes develop after a bacterial or viral infection. There are also many other causes of GBS.”

GBS occurs throughout the year. Approximately one in 1 lakh people suffer from this disease. Therefore, a few GBS patients come to major medical colleges like in Mumbai every month for treatment.

“There is no reason to panic. If anyone feels weakness, immediately contact the civic medical facility to get tested to start immediate treatment. We have enough medical facilities with expert doctors including ICU, and medicines,” said Dr Shailendra Mohite, dean of Nair Hospital.

Arrangements at civic hospitals

As a precautionary measure, arrangements have been made for 60 ICU beds with ventilators for children and adults in the five major hospitals of medical colleges in Mumbai. If more cases are reported in future, 100 additional ICU beds with ventilators will be arranged for at SevenHills Hospital. “All necessary medicines for the treatment of GBS patients are available in Mumbai,” said an official.

53

Age of the deceased man

What is GBS

Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) is a rare autoimmune disorder in which the body’s immune system attacks its own peripheral nervous system. This weakens the nerves, and in severe cases, paralysis can occur. GBS is not a contagious disease and is not spread from person to person. The exact cause is unknown. The disease occurs after a respiratory or digestive tract infection and requires immediate treatment.

Symptoms include

. Sudden weakness/paralysis in arms or legs

. Sudden difficulty in walking

. Diarrhoea (lasting for several days) and fever

Necessary precautions

. Consume boiled water

. Eat clean and fresh food

. Emphasis should be placed on personal hygiene

. Infection can be prevented by storing cooked and uncooked separately

. In case of symptoms, contact nearest municipal hospital immediately

Tests for GBS

Spinal tap: A small amount of fluid is withdrawn from the spinal column to check for elevated protein levels—a common finding in GBS

Nerve conduction studies: Electrodes are placed on the skin over nerves to measure the speed at which electrical signals travel along the nerves; if positive it indicates GBS

Blood tests: May be done to rule out other conditions with similar symptoms

Other considerations

Physical examination: A doctor will perform a thorough neurological exam to assess muscle weakness, reflexes, and sensory changes

(Inputs from Dr Deepali Ambike, head of paediatrics dept, YCM Hospital, Pune)