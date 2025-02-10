Breaking News
Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: ‘Local contractors break Dahanu farm fences, causing crop loss’
The Dubai cyber fraud hotspots that target Indians
Nashik teen becomes first fatality on Mumbai Coastal Road
23-year-old held for assaulting ticket checker at Virar station
SGNP crackdown: 5000 squatters served eviction notices
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Valentine`s Day
Home > News > India News > Article > GBS outbreak in Pune Death toll rises to seven after driver dies confirmed case tally now 167

GBS outbreak in Pune: Death toll rises to seven after driver dies; confirmed case tally now 167

Updated on: 10 February,2025 10:54 PM IST  |  Pune
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The officials said that of the 192 suspected cases, 167 patients were diagnosed with GBS

GBS outbreak in Pune: Death toll rises to seven after driver dies; confirmed case tally now 167

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
GBS outbreak in Pune: Death toll rises to seven after driver dies; confirmed case tally now 167
x
00:00

A driver from Pune who had been reportedly diagnosed with rare nerve disorder Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) died in a city hospital during treatment, health officials said on Monday, reported the PTI.


The latest fatality of a 37-year-old driver took the toll of suspected and confirmed deaths linked to GBS in Pune to seven.


Meanwhile, the number of suspected GBS cases rose to 192 after eight more infections were recorded. The tally of confirmed cases is 167, while 21 patients are on ventilator support.


"The deceased worked as a driver in Pune. He was initially brought to a city-based hospital following complaints of weakness in the lower limbs," Pune civic health officials said, according to the PTI.

His relatives didn't admit him to Pune hospital and instead took him to Nipani in Karnataka on February 1.

He was subsequently admitted to a Sangli-based hospital by his relatives where he was administered IVIG injections, a treatment following the GBS outbreak in Pune, they said.

"On February 5, the relatives of the patient took a discharge against the medical advice (from Sangli) and admitted him in the ICU of Pune municipal corporation-run Kamala Nehru Hospital on the same day, according to the officials, as per the PTI.

He suffered supra-ventricular tachycardia, a heart rhythm disorder during treatment.

"He suffered a cardiac arrest on February 9 and died," the officials added.

The officials said that of the 192 suspected cases, 167 patients were diagnosed with GBS.

Among 192 cases, 39 patients are from Pune municipal corporation areas, 91 are from newly-added villages in the civic area, 29 from Pimpri Chinchwad civic body, 25 are from Pune rural region and eight are from other districts.

Among these cases, 91 patients have been discharged till now, 48 are in ICU, and 21 are on a ventilator," according to the release from the state health department.

Meanwhile the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) last week sealed 19 private RO plants in the Nanded village area, the epicentre of the Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) outbreak in Pune, after tests confirmed that the water from these facilities was unfit for drinking, officials said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

The now-sealed privately owned reverse-osmosis (RO) plants, located in the Dhayari-Nanded area, supplied bottled water to a large number of people in the vicinity.

(with PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Guillain-Barre Syndrome GBS pune pune news maharashtra India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK