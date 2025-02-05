Last week, the team visited the affected areas to examine the situation; The officials added that they worked closely with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and state and district authorities to trace and test suspected cases

WHO authorities with health officials from Pune

The World Health Organization (WHO) is supporting health authorities in Maharashtra to respond to suspected and confirmed cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) in Pune. Chetan Khade, the surveillance medical officer of WHO, Pune told mid-day, “The WHO teams are on the ground training the health workforce in conducting ‘active case searches’ in the community to ensure every suspected case is identified, diagnosed and treated.”

The officials added that they worked closely with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and state and district authorities to trace and test suspected cases and follow up on confirmed cases. Last week, the team visited the affected areas to examine the situation.

The WHO officials added that GBS is a rare condition, the cause for which is not fully understood. The municipal corporations are promoting public health interventions, food and hand hygiene, and safe water for disease management. There’s no cure for GBS, but treatments can speed recovery and reduce symptoms.