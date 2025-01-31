Patients recount symptoms and costly treatments in Guillain-Barré Syndrome while experts confirm bacterial contamination in multiple water sources. “Despite MRI and CT scans showing nothing, doctors suspected GBS. A specific test confirmed it

A GBS patient admitted to the ICU ward

A 45-year-old IT professional, Amol Kulkarni, a resident of Sinhagad Road, Ambegaon Budruk, is slowly recovering from Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), a condition in which the immune system attacks the nerves.

Speaking to mid-day, Kulkarni said, “While playing badminton, I first felt a tingling sensation in my legs. I consulted an orthopaedic specialist two weeks before my GBS diagnosis. The doctor advised tests and prescribed medicines, but on January 16, my lips felt heavy, and one eyelid wouldn’t blink. I called my sister, a medical professional, who suspected paralysis and told me to get admitted.”



Rohini Dangad, 9, recovering from GBS at YCM hospital

“Despite MRI and CT scans showing nothing, doctors suspected GBS. A specific test confirmed it. I underwent five days of Intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) therapy, costing Rs 45,000 per dose after a discount. My facial paralysis stopped after treatment. I was hospitalised for eight days and discharged on January 24. However, I still feel extremely weak and haven’t resumed work. My total treatment cost was Rs 4–5 lakh,” Kulkarni said.



People buying filtered water from a Water ATM

“In our area, we receive different tankers for drinking water, and we were told that it was properly treated. However, there is no municipal water supply pipeline in our locality. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had promised to start pipeline connections after multiple follow-ups. Despite paying R17,000 in property tax, we are still deprived of basic amenities,” Kulkarni said.

Other case studies

Rahul Dangad, a resident of Kirkatwadi Phata near Nanded village on Sinhagad Road, has started treatment for his nine-year-old daughter at YCM hospital. Kirkatwadi has reported a high number of GBS cases, including the second death on Tuesday, that of a 56-year-old woman from the same area.



Health officials circulate bleaching powder packs to tankers to clean the water

Dangad told mid-day, “My daughter Rohini is in the third standard. She had an upset stomach, vomiting, and loose motions. She couldn’t lift her legs. I took her to a local doctor, but her condition worsened. Since my relatives live in Pimpri, I brought her to YCM. We had no idea about such bacteria.” He added that villagers rely solely on well and canal water, using it for years. Around 80 per cent of Pune’s GBS cases have been linked to a 50-year-old well in Nanded village.

Locals speak

There were around 12 GBS cases found in DSK Vishwa Dhayari. A township with 3500 flats. Speaking to mid-day Vishwas Shanbag said, “We were all taking utmost care. We use boiled water not only for drinking but also for household chores. There is no need to panic because this is not a new bacterium—the treatment is already available. The situation is nothing like COVID.”



Amol Kulkarni, a resident of Sinhagad Road

Medha Manohar, an IT and finance professional from Sun City, said, “Since most cases were detected in our surroundings, we are using boiled water for drinking and cooking. We are also cautious about eating outside food.” Sukanya Kulkarni, an architect and classical dancer from Sinhagad Road, said, “Precaution is better than cure. From the day the GBS news spread in newspapers, we have completely avoided outside food and only use boiled water.”

Contamination proved

The Maharashtra State Public Health Laboratory confirmed bacterial contamination in seven water sources across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Of 144 water samples sent for analysis, eight tested positive for bacterial contamination—four from GBS-affected areas in Pune and three from Pimpri-Chinchwad. Municipal Microbiologist and Chief Chemist Prashant Jagtap told mid-day, “Normally, these bacteria are found in untreated water. They are sensitive to heat and chlorine. Borewells and wells were either improperly treated or left untreated, allowing bacterial growth.”

Housing societies relying on tanker water are advised to obtain Grade 1 bleaching powder directly from the civic body rather than the market. Civic staff will guide them on its proper use. Jagtap added, “If you have a household water purifier or RO system, it’s sufficient. These bacteria are large and can be filtered out. Boiling water is only necessary if you don’t have a purifier GBS treatment Dr Rajendra Wable, dean of Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital, said, “GBS is a rare and serious neurological disorder where the immune system attacks peripheral nerves, causing paralysis and respiratory distress. Treatment includes plasmapheresis to reduce nerve damage and intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG).”

Dr Deepali Ambike, head of the paediatrics department at YCM, said, “An eight-year-old girl was admitted on January 17 with diarrhoea, vomiting, and an inability to stand. A nine-year-old boy was admitted on January 28 with truncal weakness, unable to get up from bed, and a mild fever. Treatment was started immediately, and both are recovering well. The treatment is free of cost.”