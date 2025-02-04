Of the 163 patients, 47 have been discharged till now, 47 are in ICU and 21 are on ventilator support, the official said

Representational Image

Listen to this article GBS outbreak: Five cases detected, tally rises to 163 in Maharashtra x 00:00

The tally of suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases reached 163 on Monday after five persons were detected with the rare nerve disorder in Maharashtra, a health official said, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Five persons have died so far from the ailment, he added.

"Five cases were detected, though no death was reported on Monday. The number of confirmed GBS cases stands at 127. The 163 suspected cases comprise 32 from Pune city, 86 from newly added villages in Pune Municipal Corporation limits, 18 from Pimpri Chinchwad, 19 from Pune Rural and eight from other districts," the health official said while sharing an update on the GBS outbreak, reported PTI.

Of the 163 patients, 47 have been discharged till now, 47 are in ICU and 21 are on ventilator support, the official said while sharing an update on the GBS outbreak, reported PTI.

A total of 168 water samples from different parts of the city were sent for chemical and biological analysis to the Public Health Laboratory, he said, adding that samples from eight water sources were found to be contaminated.

GBS is a rare condition in which a person's immune system attacks the peripheral nerves, resulting in muscle weakness, loss of sensation in the legs and/or arms, as well as problems swallowing or breathing.

Severe cases can result in near-total paralysis. GBS is more common in adults and in males, though people of all ages can be affected.

CM Fadnavis orders special arrangements for treating patients

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed officials to make special arrangements for treating Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) patients, reported the PTI.

CM Devendra Fadnavis reviewed the preparedness to tackle patients infected with GBS, an immunological nerve disorder, in the state Cabinet meeting.

The state Public Health Department said Pune so far reported 111 GBS cases of which 80 are in the radius of 5 km.

CM Fadnavis said the Kamla Nehru Hospital in Pune and Yeshwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital in Pimpri-Chinchwad are designated as two dedicated hospitals for GBS patients to ensure them proper treatment.

He appealed to people to boil water before drinking as GBS occurs mainly due to contaminated water or uncooked meat.

The CM said treatment for GBS patients will be covered under Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana.

State Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar said GBS is a rare disease but it is not contagious. The disease occurs due to low immunity, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)