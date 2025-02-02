Breaking News
Three new GBS suspected cases reported in Pune amid rising concerns

Updated on: 02 February,2025 08:50 PM IST  |  Pune
Archana Dahiwal | mailbag@mid-day.com

The health officials said that GBS typically manifests through sudden muscle weakness, paralysis, or difficulty in walking

The Public Health Department has reported three new suspected cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) on Sunday, bringing the total to 158 suspected cases and five suspected deaths in the Pune district.


Out of these, 127 cases have been confirmed, raising concerns among health authorities.


Dr Rajendra Wable, dean of Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital said, “There is one person with symptoms of GBS get admitted in YCM. The suspected cases are the patients who had the symptoms of GBS. The samples were sent for testing.”


The Public Health Department has reported 158 suspected cases and five suspected deaths due to Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), an autoimmune disorder affecting the peripheral nervous system. Of these, 127 cases have been confirmed.

The cases span across Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) (31 cases), newly added villages in PMC (83 cases), Pimpri-Chinchwad (18 cases), Pune rural areas (18 cases), and other districts (8 cases). While 38 patients have been discharged, 48 are in ICU, and 21 are on ventilators.

The health officials said that GBS typically manifests through sudden muscle weakness, paralysis, or difficulty in walking.

In some cases, symptoms are preceded by sustained diarrhea.

The current investigations have identified Norovirus as a potential trigger, with 21 of 71 water samples testing positive. Campylobacter Jejuni, another known trigger, was detected in four samples.

Guillain-Barre Syndrome GBS pune news maharashtra pune health India news

