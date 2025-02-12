GBS outbreak: Mumbai records first fatality as 53-year-old man dies at Nair Hospital

The 53-year-old man from F North ward was admitted to Nair Hospital on January 23, 2025, with weakness in his legs; he was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and placed on a ventilator due to breathing difficulties

A 53-year-old man has died from Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) at a Mumbai hospital, marking the city's first reported fatality due to the rare nerve disorder, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The 53-year-old man from F North ward was admitted to Nair Hospital on January 23, 2025, with weakness in his legs. A resident of the Wadala area and employed as a ward boy in a hospital, he was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and placed on a ventilator due to breathing difficulties. Diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), he received appropriate treatment at Nair Hospital. Despite medical efforts, he passed away on February 11.

The patient had no prior symptoms of fever or diarrhoea but had a history of high blood pressure. He had travelled to Pune 16 days before being admitted to the hospital.

Meanwhile, a 16-year-old girl from Palghar has been admitted to Nair Hospital and is undergoing treatment for Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS).

Mumbai reported its first case of GBS on February 7 after a 64-year-old woman, a resident of Andheri (East), was diagnosed with the nerve disorder, officials earlier said.

GBS is a rare condition in which a person's immune system attacks the peripheral nerves, resulting in muscle weakness, loss of sensation in the legs and/or arms, as well as problems swallowing or breathing.

With this, the number of fatalities from the rare neurological disorder has gone up to 8 in Maharashtra.

As per the Maharashtra health department till February 11, a total of 192 people have been suspected to have contracted Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS). A total of 172 cases GBS cases have been confirmed and a total of seven deaths have been reported so far due to the disease.

Most cases are from Pune and surrounding areas.

As per information, 40 cases are from the Pune Municipal Corporation area whereas 92 are from the newly added villages of the PMC area. 29 cases have been reported from Pimpri Chinchwad whereas 28 GBS incidents have come from the Pune Rural area. Eight cases have been reported from other districts.

According to the Health Department of Maharashtra, 104 patients have been discharged so far whereas 50 of them are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The other 20 are on the ventilator.

(With inputs from Agencies)