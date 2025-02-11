Furthermore, according to officials, seven deaths have been reported, with one confirmed as Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), while the remaining six are still under investigation

The Maharashtra Health Department said on Monday that 192 suspected cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) have been detected in the state so far, with 167 cases confirmed, reported news agency ANI.

Furthermore, according to officials, seven deaths have been reported, with one confirmed as Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), while the remaining six are still under investigation, reported ANI.

According to the department, the cases are spread across different regions, including 39 from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), 91 from newly added villages in the PMC area, 29 from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), 25 from Pune Rural, and eight from other districts, reported ANI.

Currently, 48 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), while 21 are on ventilators. Meanwhile, 91 patients have been discharged after treatment, reported ANI.

A 37-year-old driver from Pune, diagnosed with the Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), has died in a Pune hospital.

"The deceased worked as a driver in Pune. He was initially brought to a city-based hospital following complaints of weakness in the lower limbs," a Pune civic health official said on Monday.

His relatives didn't admit him to the Pune hospital and instead took him to Nipani in Karnataka on February 1.

He was subsequently admitted to a Sangli-based hospital by his relatives where he was administered IVIg (intravenous immunoglobulin) injections, a treatment for GBS, officials said.

The state health authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have intensified surveillance efforts in affected areas.

Earlier, on February 6, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) sealed 30 private water supply plants in the Nanded village, Dhayari, and adjoining areas on Sinhgad Road in Pune city. These areas have been identified as the epicentre of the outbreak. The action was taken against these plants in the last two days, said a PMC official on February 6, reported ANI.

The PMC took action against these plants after collecting water samples that were found unfit for drinking. Some plants lacked proper permission to operate, while others were contaminated with Escherichia coli bacteria. Additionally, certain plants were not using disinfectants and chlorine to control contamination.

On February 3, the Union Health Minister held a high-level meeting with Maharashtra's key health and medical ministers and reviewed the public health measures being undertaken by the state health authorities, including testing and treatment of patients affected by GBS.

Guillain-Barre Syndrome is an autoimmune condition where the body's immune system mistakenly attacks the peripheral nervous system, leading to symptoms such as muscle weakness and, in severe cases, paralysis.

(With inputs from ANI)