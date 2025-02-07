GBS outbreak: Mumbai reports first Guillain-Barré Syndrome case in 2025; BMC on alert

Sixty-four-year-old woman from Andheri recovering well as civic body assures preparedness; health officials said that while the exact cause of GBS remains unknown, it is often triggered by viral or bacterial infections, vaccinations, surgery

After multiple cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) were reported in Pune, Mumbai has now recorded its first case in 2025—a 64-year-old woman from Andheri West.

Dr Daksha Shah, executive health officer, BMC, said, “GBS is an autoimmune disorder and the patient admitted at SevenHills Hospital is an isolated case. Her case is unrelated to the Pune cases.”

Health officials said that while the exact cause of GBS remains unknown, it is often triggered by viral or bacterial infections, vaccinations, surgery, or autoimmune reactions. Infections like flu, Epstein-Barr virus, cytomegalovirus, and respiratory illnesses are known risk factors. Though rare, some cases have been linked to vaccinations or trauma.

Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) MLA from Andheri East, Murji Patel, confirmed the case, stating, “A 64-year-old senior citizen from Andheri East was admitted to SevenHills Hospital three days ago. On Thursday, test results confirmed GBS. She was previously hospitalised as well, but her condition is now stable, and doctors have started treatment. There is no need to panic. I have personally visited the hospital and there are 50 ICU beds available to accommodate GBS patients if needed. If more cases emerge, treatment will be provided under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana.”

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, the woman, a resident of Malpa Dongri, is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU at SevenHills Hospital. “The patient had been suffering from diarrhoea and fever when her relatives rushed her to SevenHills Hospital on January 21. She had experienced high fever and loose stools two weeks ago, followed by ascending paralysis within three days and difficulty walking for the past 15 days. Plasma therapy has been initiated, with four more cycles planned,” said a hospital source.

Meanwhile, the BMC has reviewed the situation and assured preparedness.

“All government and private healthcare institutions in Mumbai have been instructed to report new GBS cases to the Public Health Department's Epidemic Cell. However, GBS cases are typically reported sporadically throughout the year. As of today, no additional cases have been detected in Mumbai,” a senior BMC health official said. As a precaution, 60 ICU beds with ventilators have been allocated for children and adults across Mumbai's five major medical college hospitals. If needed, an additional 100 ICU beds with ventilators will be arranged at SevenHills Hospital.

“All necessary medicines, equipment, and trained personnel are available across BMC hospitals and medical colleges for GBS treatment,” officials added.

DoctorSpeak

When asked if BMC will check for other cases in the area where the Mumbai patient lives, Dr Shah said, “There are no guidelines as such but we will see if there are any other cases from the patient’s area.”

BMC has also appealed to people to approach the nearest civic hospital if experiencing symptoms related to GBS. BMC also suggested some precautions like drinking only boiled water, eating fresh and clean food, maintaining personal hygiene and avoiding mixing cooked and uncooked food to prevent infection. If experiencing sudden and increasing weakness in the hands or legs, visit the nearest BMC hospital immediately.

Not contagious, say doctors

GBS itself is not contagious but can develop following infections that may be. People recovering from viral or bacterial infections, those with autoimmune conditions, and individuals who have recently undergone surgery or vaccination (though rare) may be at higher risk. Early detection and treatment can help speed up recovery and prevent complications. While there is no cure for GBS, medical interventions can manage symptoms and improve outcomes for affected individuals. The health officials of a private hospital said that it would take a few weeks for patients to recover.

Medical practitioners said physiotherapy is crucial in the recovery process of GBS patients. “Regular physiotherapy will help patients achieve normalcy in the movement of hands and legs,” a doctor said. Some patients require a long duration or others may require very few days. It depends.

Inputs by Archana Dahiwal

Jan 21

Day woman was admitted to hospital

Tests for GBS

Spinal tap: A small amount of fluid is withdrawn from the spinal column to check for elevated protein levels, a common finding in GBS.

Nerve conduction studies: Electrodes are placed on the skin over nerves to measure the speed at which electrical signals travel along the nerves and if positive is diagnostic of GBS.

Blood tests: May be done to rule out other conditions with similar symptoms.

Other considerations

Physical examination: A doctor will perform a thorough neurological exam to assess muscle weakness, reflexes, and sensory changes.

(Inputs from Dr Deepali Ambike head of paediatrics dept, YCM Hospital, Pune)