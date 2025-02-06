The patient was admitted to Kashibai Navale Hospital on January 28 at 8.11 pm for high fever, vomiting, and difficulty in breathing. He was later diagnosed with GBS and given intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) infusion during treatment

Representational pic

Listen to this article GBS outbreak in Pune: Death toll surges to six after 63-year-old man succumbs x 00:00

A 63-year-old resident of Vadarvasti in Karve Nagar, Pune, succumbed to complications arising from Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), Acute ischemic stroke, and diabetes mellitus.

ADVERTISEMENT

The patient, Pintu Chavan, was admitted to Kashibai Navale Hospital on January 28 at 8.11 pm. Upon admission, he presented with high fever, vomiting, and difficulty in breathing. He was later diagnosed with GBS and was given intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) infusion during treatment.

As per a statement received from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Chavan's condition deteriorated on Wednesday owing to respiratory failure. The doctors administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and other treatment but he died at 5.30 am on Thursday.

A post-mortem has not been conducted so far. The hospital has reported the death to local authorities.

A medical staffer of the hospital, confirming the death, told mid-day.com that an official statement on the case will be provided by the medical superintendent on Friday.

Of the six deaths recorded so far, one is directly linked to GBS while the other five are suspected to be associated with the condition.

The Public Health Department has reported 173 cases of GBS in the region till Thursday. Of these, 34 patients are within the jurisdiction of PMC, 87 from newly added villages, 22 each from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Pune Rural, and eight from other districts.

Seventy-two patients have been discharged, while 55 remain in intensive care, and 21 are on ventilators.

Meanwhile, Vaishali Jadhav, PMC's Assistant Health Officer, appealed to citizens to drink only boiled water and consume fresh, hygienic food and avoid eating stale food or partially cooked meat. The official also urged residents to seek immediate medical help if they develop symptoms such as weakness or paralysis. In case of query related to GBS, residents can contact PMC on 020-25501269/25506800 or PCMC on 7758933017 for assistance and updates.