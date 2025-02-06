Vile Parle woman recollects how she went into a coma for 14 days as doctors raced against time to figure out what ailed her at a time when Guillain-Barré Syndrome was not prevalent. I was treated for GBS when it was relatively unknown, so I want to tell others undergoing treatment to stay positive and have strong willpower

Anjali Nadkarni was diagnosed with GBS in 2023. Pic/Ashish Raje

'A positive mindset saved me': Anjali Nadkarni on beating Guillain-Barré Syndrome in 2023

In a coma for 14 days back in 2023 after being suddenly hit by Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), 64-year-old Anjali Nadkarni recounts the deep emotional and physical toll it took on her and her family. Yet, she advises maintaining a positive mindset to counter a disease that is ‘fully curable.’ She shares her medical ordeal with mid-day.

On February 11, 2023, after returning from a trip to the local market in the evening, I felt a little exhausted. I dismissed it as fatigue from climbing three flights of stairs. The next morning, when I woke up, I was unable to balance myself. I immediately realised something was wrong. I woke up my daughter and told her we needed to go to the hospital immediately.



Anjali Nadkarni advises maintaining a positive mindset to counter disease that is ‘fully curable’. Pic/Ashish Raje

My family rushed me to Nanavati Hospital in Vile Parle West. The doctors conducted MRI, ECG, and COVID-19 tests, but all reports came back normal. With the reports showing no cause for concern, they suggested I could go home. Thankfully, my husband insisted that I remain under observation at the hospital, as another episode at home could make navigating the staircase difficult. That turned out to be the best decision because my health started deteriorating in the evening.

The next morning, when a nurse checked my vitals, she found my oxygen levels at a dangerously low 42. She immediately informed the doctors, and I was shifted to the Critical Care Unit (CCU). From there, everything went downhill, and I slipped into a coma that lasted 14 days. I don’t remember anything from that period, but I am alive today because of Dr Pradyumna Oak, director of neurology at Nanavati Max Hospital, and the dedicated team of doctors and staff.

Once my treatment began in the CCU, Dr Oak launched an investigation to determine the cause of my condition. After numerous tests, they diagnosed me with GBS. While I was in a coma, I received 36 bottles of blood, and the doctors started plasma therapy. My family told me that the treatment began showing results—I was opening my eyes and moving my fingers—but I have no memory of it.

Later, they administered immunoglobulin injections, which significantly aided my recovery. Every day, I was given six injections through a saline drip, and physiotherapy sessions were initiated while I was still on a ventilator. I remained on the ventilator for 36 days and, after 42–43 days, I finally recovered from GBS and was discharged.

A positive mindset plays a crucial role in such situations. Throughout my time at the hospital, I never once doubted that I would go home. My focus was on making a full recovery. I know my husband, son, and daughter endured immense stress and feared for my survival, but their support is the reason I am back on my feet today.

I was treated for GBS when it was relatively unknown, so I want to tell others undergoing treatment to stay positive and have strong willpower. If a senior citizen like me can fully recover, so can anyone else. I also believe there is unnecessary panic about GBS due to sensationalised reports.

Media houses should focus on creating awareness and sharing positive recovery stories to spread the message that GBS is completely curable. These days, I have resumed my daily activities, including cooking as I used to. My pace has slowed slightly, but that could also be due to age. I attribute my recovery to my strong willpower, the excellent medical care I received, and the prayers of my family and well-wishers.