Four-year-old boy killed after being hit by car in Mumbai's Wadala; driver held

mid-day online correspondent

The boy was playing on a road in Wadala when the incident took place, a police official said

A four-year-old boy was killed on Saturday evening when he was knocked down by a car in Wadala area of Mumbai, police said, reported the PTI.


The boy was playing on a road in Wadala when the incident took place, a police official said.


The driver was arrested in connection with the matter, the official said.


The incident occurred near Ambedkar College when Bhushan Gole was reversing the car, an official said.

The driver didn't flee the spot. He was taken to the police station, the official said.

"Prima facie, the driver was not under the influence of alcohol," he added, as per the PTI.

The driver was arrested under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and further investigation is underway, the news agency reported.

Bus driver ferrying 26 students to football event found drunk in Thane

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a bus driver ferrying 26 students to football event on Saturday was allegedly found under the influence of alcohol in Thane district of Maharashtra, reported the PTI.

The incident took place on Friday near Subhash Chowk in Kalyan when the bus was travelling from Ulhasnagar in the district to Virar in neighbouring Palghar along with as many as 26 students onboard. 

The driver was caught by a traffic police officials in Thane's Kalyan area when the official suspected the driver being drunk and stopped the vehicle for checking.

"Constable Suresh Patil noticed the bus was swerving despite the road being clear and the driver did not seem to be in complete control. He got the bus to stop and subjected driver Surendra Gautam to a breathalyser test, which returned out to be positive," Kalyan traffic police senior inspector Rajesh Shirsat said, as per the PTI.

The traffic police official stopped the bus and later reported the matter to local police.

"If Patil had not acted quickly, the bus could have met with an accident. The driver was fined and will face further action, while the bus has been seized and its owner notified. We arranged another bus for the students to reach Virar for the football tournament," Shirsat added.

