Breaking News
Maharashtra: Three of family killed, nine others injured as bus overturns near Kolhapur
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Byculla high-rise, no injuries reported
Mumbai Jaipur train shooting case: Bail application filed for accused constable Chetan Singh
Mumbai: Foreigner snatches cash and flees from DMart store in Andheri
Mumbai: Investigation turns to bank officials in multi-crore house of cards scam, crackdown soon
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Wadala police busts vicious child selling ring four arrested

Mumbai: Wadala police busts vicious child-selling ring; four arrested

Updated on: 23 November,2023 02:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Investigation reveals plot to sell 3-year-old child, earlier attempt to kidnap, sell victim’s younger brother revealed

Mumbai: Wadala police busts vicious child-selling ring; four arrested

The accused in police custody

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Wadala police busts vicious child-selling ring; four arrested
x
00:00

The Wadala police arrested a fourth accused who assisted in the kidnapping of a 3-year-old boy. Earlier, the police had arrested three alleged individuals attempting to sell the kid. Investigations revealed that the group had earlier kidnapped the younger brother of the victim and had attempted to sell him since the deal didn’t go through and the child was returned to the guardians.


The incident surfaced on November 20 when the complainant, the father of the boys, approached the Wadala police station to file an FIR against Sanika Waghmare and Pavan Pokharkar.


As per the police, the complainant claimed that the kidnappers had a plan to sell the 3-year-old boy for R2 lakh. Subsequently, the police registered an FIR and initiated an investigation.


“We apprehended another accused identified as Swapnil Bomble, 24. His involvement was established as he provided a car to Sarthak Bomble and Pavan Pokharkar,” said an officer.

The initial complaint stated that Sanika Waghmare had taken the 3-year-old boy. However, two individuals, Shakil Shaikh and Shivaji Kamble, brought the kidnapped child to the Wadala police station. They mentioned that Sanika Waghmare had asked them to hand over the child to the police station, and was not involved in the matter, as per a police officer.

Also read: Woman kidnaps 3-year-old boy in Sewri, cops nab 3 after their deal goes wrong

According to the police account, Waghmare abducted the child and contacted Pavan Pokharkar, informing him of finding an “ideal child” they could sell. Pokharkar then informed Sarthak Bomble, and the trio travelled to Kalyan with the intent to sell the child for Rs 2 lakh.

“We’re investigating the locations related to the child’s transportation,” said an officer.
“We’re exploring various angles to ascertain the motive behind the kidnapping and are optimistic about finding clues,” said another officer.

The police mentioned that Sanika Waghmare and others attempted to sell the younger brother of the abducted boy. However, the deal failed, and the child was returned to their guardians.

The police have not yet apprehended the individual to whom they intended to sell the child. “We’re still determining the motive behind the kidnapping and identifying the prospective buyer. It’s premature to conclude the reasons behind the attempted sale. The investigation is ongoing,” said DCP Port Zone, Sanjay Latkar.

Sanika Waghmare, Pavan Pokharkar, Sarthak Bomble, and Swapnil Bomble have been booked under Section 363 (Kidnapping) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children’s Act), 2015.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

wadala mumbai mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news news maharashtra Crime News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK