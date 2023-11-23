Mumbai: Wadala police busts vicious child-selling ring; four arrested

Investigation reveals plot to sell 3-year-old child, earlier attempt to kidnap, sell victim’s younger brother revealed

The accused in police custody

The Wadala police arrested a fourth accused who assisted in the kidnapping of a 3-year-old boy. Earlier, the police had arrested three alleged individuals attempting to sell the kid. Investigations revealed that the group had earlier kidnapped the younger brother of the victim and had attempted to sell him since the deal didn’t go through and the child was returned to the guardians.

The incident surfaced on November 20 when the complainant, the father of the boys, approached the Wadala police station to file an FIR against Sanika Waghmare and Pavan Pokharkar.

As per the police, the complainant claimed that the kidnappers had a plan to sell the 3-year-old boy for R2 lakh. Subsequently, the police registered an FIR and initiated an investigation.

“We apprehended another accused identified as Swapnil Bomble, 24. His involvement was established as he provided a car to Sarthak Bomble and Pavan Pokharkar,” said an officer.

The initial complaint stated that Sanika Waghmare had taken the 3-year-old boy. However, two individuals, Shakil Shaikh and Shivaji Kamble, brought the kidnapped child to the Wadala police station. They mentioned that Sanika Waghmare had asked them to hand over the child to the police station, and was not involved in the matter, as per a police officer.

According to the police account, Waghmare abducted the child and contacted Pavan Pokharkar, informing him of finding an “ideal child” they could sell. Pokharkar then informed Sarthak Bomble, and the trio travelled to Kalyan with the intent to sell the child for Rs 2 lakh.

“We’re investigating the locations related to the child’s transportation,” said an officer.

“We’re exploring various angles to ascertain the motive behind the kidnapping and are optimistic about finding clues,” said another officer.

The police mentioned that Sanika Waghmare and others attempted to sell the younger brother of the abducted boy. However, the deal failed, and the child was returned to their guardians.

The police have not yet apprehended the individual to whom they intended to sell the child. “We’re still determining the motive behind the kidnapping and identifying the prospective buyer. It’s premature to conclude the reasons behind the attempted sale. The investigation is ongoing,” said DCP Port Zone, Sanjay Latkar.

Sanika Waghmare, Pavan Pokharkar, Sarthak Bomble, and Swapnil Bomble have been booked under Section 363 (Kidnapping) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children’s Act), 2015.