The woman at the Central police station. Pic/Navneet Barhate

A woman, who was reported to the Central police in Ulhasnagar by neighbours for allegedly assaulting her nine-year-old daughter with a knife, was discovered by cops to be an illegal Bangladeshi immigrant during interrogation. The incident happened on April 2 when the police received information that a woman had badly thrashed her own daughter and the girl had been admitted to Central hospital.

The police registered a case under the Juvenile Justice Act and began to investigate the matter. “The neighbours of the child informed us that a mother regularly beat her with a rolling pin,” a police officer told mid-day. “While interrogating the mother we found out that she had crossed the border illegally and is a Bangladeshi national. We added the relevant sections of Juvenile Justice and Passport Act. The woman confessed that she had beaten the girl in a fit of rage,” said Sachin Gore, DCP, Zone 4.

Police said that when they had called the mother for interrogation, they found her behaviour suspicious. “She seemed scared and wasn’t very cooperative. We had asked for documents which she produced. But, they turned out to be fake,” the police told mid-day. The police also checked her phone and it was found that she was in constant touch with her Bangladeshi relatives. “She then confessed that she was from Shakira, a village in Bangladesh and had crossed the border illegally. She was later booked under the relevant sections of the Passport Act,” the officer added.