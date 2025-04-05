The Ulhasnagar man was arrested under sections 108 (Abetment of suicide), 80 (Dowry death), 115(2) (Voluntarily causing hurt), and 352 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)

Representational Image

The police on Saturday said that a 33-year-old man has been arrested from Ulhasnagar in Thane district for allegedly abetting his 25-year-old wife to suicide for not delivering a male child, reported news agency PTI.

The accused, Vishal Gavai, had a love marriage with Darshana. Their relations soured after the Ulhasnagar man started demanding money from his wife's parents. Darshana's harassment worsened after she delivered two daughters. She allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling of her residence in Ulhasnagar on April 1, the FIR stated, reported PTI.

The Ulhasnagar man was arrested under sections 108 (Abetment of suicide), 80 (Dowry death), 115(2) (Voluntarily causing hurt), and 352 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), a police official said.

Teen commits suicide in Thane district after father takes away mobile phone

A 16-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his house in Maharashtra's Thane district after his father forbade him from playing games on his mobile phone and took away the device, police said on Friday, reported PTI.

The incident occurred at a chawl in Newali village in Ambernath town on Thursday, an official said, reported PTI.

He said Aman Sahu, a Class 10 student, allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling at his house while his family members were away, reported PTI.

According to police, the teen's parents wanted him to focus on his studies and had enrolled him in extra classes.

The boy was addicted to a game on the mobile phone, and they decided to restrict the usage and took away the device, they said, reported PTI.

The boy took the extreme step as he was upset about losing access to the phone, police said.

Senior inspector Anil Jagtap said an accidental death report was registered at Hill Line Police Station in Ulhasnagar.

20-year-old woman ends life in Dadar

A 20-year-old woman allegedly ended her life by jumping off a 14-storey building in Dadar area in Mumbai, police said on Wednesday, reported PTI.

Zana Sethia, a third-year B Com student, allegedly jumped off the terrace of Techno Heights building in Hindu Colony on Tuesday evening, an official said, reported PTI.

She lived with her parents on the eighth floor of the same building, he said.

On Tuesday evening Sethia and two of her friends who visited her frequently went to the terrace, and suddenly she jumped off before the other two could do anything, the official said. She was declared dead on arrival at hospital, reported PTI.

No suicide note was found but the police found her diary where she had given a hint about suicidal thoughts, the official said, reported PTI.

According to her friends, she was suffering from depression after a failed love affair.

An 'accidental death report' was registered at Matunga police station and a probe was underway.

(With inputs from PTI)