The Kashimira Police have arrested a man who allegedly murdered his wife and falsely informed the cops that she had died by suicide.

On March 31, officers at Kashimira Police Station received information that a woman, identified as Nasreen Rathod, was found dead in a house in the Penkar Pada area of Mira Road near Mumbai.

After taking the custody of the woman's body, the police questioned her husband Pappu. He claimed that he was not at home at the time of his wife's death and told that he suspects that she died by suicide. Based on his statement, the police initially registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and sent the body for a post-mortem.

However, the post-mortem report revealed that the woman had been murdered. Following this, the police detained her husband for further questioning. During interrogation, he confessed to strangling his wife to death, alleging that she had multiple extramarital affairs, the police said.