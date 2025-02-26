Thane crime: Man held for bid to kill estranged wife

The couple had a long-standing dispute and the man doubted the character of his wife, who was staying separately from him in Thane and used to harass her frequently

The officials on Wednesday said that the police have arrested a 35-year-old auto-rickshaw driver for allegedly trying to kill his estranged wife by setting her ablaze over a domestic feud in Maharashtra's Thane city, reported news agency PTI.

The couple had a long-standing dispute and the man doubted the character of his wife, who was staying separately from him in Thane and used to harass her frequently, an official from Chitalsar police station said quoting the 30-year-old victim's complaint, reported PTI.

Their divorce petition was also pending in a court in Thane, as per the complaint.

The accused had on some occasions expressed the desire that his wife live with him and warned her of dire consequences if she did not do so, the official said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

On Tuesday morning, when the victim was on way to her workplace, the accused waylaid her near the Borivali tunnel construction site.

The man allegedly attacked his wife with an iron rod, threw an inflammable liquid on her and set her on fire, the official said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

Some people around helped to douse the blaze and rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment, he said.

The victim's husband has been arrested and booked under section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Man held from J&K for murdering co-worker in Maharashtra's Thane

Police have arrested a 21-year-old man from Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly killing a co-worker at a powerloom factory in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday, reported PTI.

The accused, Sabir Rahamtullah Ansari, hailing from East Champaran in Bihar, and the victim, Neeraj Kumar Gopinath Vishwakarma (40), belonging to Unnao in Uttar Pradesh, worked at the factory in Khoni gram panchayat area of Bhiwandi city here, Nizampura police station's senior inspector Vishwas Dagle said, reported PTI.

On February 4, the accused allegedly robbed the victim of his salary, and attacked on his head and forehead with an iron hammer in the village before fleeing.

The victim was rushed to the KEM Hospital in neighbouring Mumbai where he succumbed to his injuries on February 18, the official said.

Following a complaint from a witness, the police launched an intensive investigation, tracking the accused's movements.

An initial probe indicated the accused had fled to Delhi and a special police team was dispatched to locate him. But by the time the team reached the national capital, the suspect left there, the official said, reported PTI.

The police examined CCTV footage from railway stations there and also tracked the accused's mobile phone.

While investigating the case in coordination with New Delhi railway police, the probing team got to know the accused had boarded a train to Jammu and Kashmir, the official said, reported PTI.

Further technical analysis of his mobile phone records led the police team to his location in Anantnag, he said.

The police, with the assistance of their counterparts in Jammu and Kashmir, apprehended the accused from a bakery at Lal Chowk in Anantnag on Sunday, the official said, reported PTI.

Following the arrest, the police recovered a stolen mobile phone and Rs 29,000 in cash from him, he said.

The accused has been brought to Bhiwandi and further probe into the case, the police added.

