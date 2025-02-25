On February 4, the accused allegedly robbed the victim of his salary, and attacked on his head and forehead with an iron hammer in the village before fleeing

Representational Image

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Man held from Jammu and Kashmir for murdering co-worker in Thane x 00:00

An official on Tuesday said that the police have arrested a 21-year-old man from Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly killing a co-worker at a powerloom factory in Maharashtra's Thane district, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused, Sabir Rahamtullah Ansari, hailing from East Champaran in Bihar, and the victim, Neeraj Kumar Gopinath Vishwakarma (40), belonging to Unnao in Uttar Pradesh, worked at the factory in Khoni gram panchayat area of Bhiwandi city here, Nizampura police station's senior inspector Vishwas Dagle said, reported PTI.

On February 4, the accused allegedly robbed the victim of his salary, and attacked on his head and forehead with an iron hammer in the village before fleeing.

The victim was rushed to the KEM Hospital in neighbouring Mumbai where he succumbed to his injuries on February 18, the official said, reported PTI.

Following a complaint from a witness, the police launched an intensive investigation, tracking the accused's movements.

An initial probe indicated the accused had fled to Delhi and a special police team was dispatched to locate him. But by the time the team reached the national capital, the suspect left from there, the official said.

The police examined CCTV footage from railway stations there and also tracked the accused's mobile phone.

While investigating the case in coordination with New Delhi railway police, the probing team got to know the accused had boarded a train to Jammu and Kashmir, the official said, reported PTI.

Further technical analysis of his mobile phone records led the police team to his location in Anantnag, he said, reported PTI.

The police, with the assistance of their counterparts in Jammu and Kashmir, apprehended the accused from a bakery at Lal Chowk in Anantnag on Sunday, the official said, reported PTI.

Following the arrest, the police recovered from him a stolen mobile phone and Rs 29,000 in cash, he said.

The accused has been brought to Bhiwandi and further probe into the case, the police added.

Differently-abled girl killed in Thane, body disposed of; her mother among 3 women booked

A 17-year-old differently-abled girl was killed allegedly by her mother, who later disposed of the body with help from the victim's grandmother, and another unidentified woman in Thane city, police said on Monday.

The gruesome crime, whose motive was not immediately clear, took place in the Gaodevi area of Naupada and a video of the body's disposal has gone viral on social media.

(With inputs from PTI)