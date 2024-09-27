One of the accused also hit a woman and abused her when she tried to intervene, said the station house officer of Kapurbawdi police station

Representational Image

An official on Friday said that a 75-year-old man and his three sons have been arrested for allegedly killing a 20-year-old Thane resident after he alleged involvement of one of the accused in a mobile theft case, reported news agency PTI.

The accused, identified as Ashok Sawant (34), Kishore Sawant (37), Sachin Sawant (29) and their father Nandu Sawant allegedly fatally stabbed victim Subham Arvind Pawar in the city's Azad Nagar locality in the intervening night of September 24-25, reported PTI.

One of the accused also hit a woman and abused her when she tried to intervene, said the station house officer of Kapurbawdi police station, reported PTI.

Four held for killing man over old dispute

Police on Wednesday arrested four persons for allegedly killing a man in Kalyan taluka of Maharashtra's Thane district over an old dispute, an official said, reported PTI.

The murder took place during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday in Lakshminagar area of Kalyan East, an official of Kolsewadi police station said.

"The victim, Ayub Shaikh, had an old dispute with the accused. They asked him to meet them to settle the matter. However, during their talks, the situation escalated and led to confrontation. Shaikh was attacked with a chopper, due to which he died on the spot, while the assailants fled the scene," he said, reported PTI.

Shaikh was accompanied by his two friends at the time of the incident. Based on their complaint, a case was registered against the accused under section 103 (1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the official said, reported PTI.

Following the incident, the police launched a probe and arrested the four suspects, identified as Sujal Jadhav, Bhavesh Shinde, Dinesh Lanka and Ajit Khade, he said, reported PTI.

Suspended firemen, others held for kidnapping

With the arrest of ten persons including two suspended Mumbai fire brigade employees, Thane police on Wednesday claimed to have successfully cracked a case of the kidnapping of a builder's son, reported PTI.

The main accused, the firemen, were suspended in a recruitment scam two months ago, and allegedly planned the kidnapping as they had to pay back huge amounts, police said, reported PTI.

A 20-year-old son of a Thane-based builder was abducted from his car in the district on Tuesday, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr Sudhakar Pathare, reported PTI.

The kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs 40 crore, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)