Maharashtra: Man booked for beating stray dog to death in Thane

Maharashtra: Man booked for beating stray dog to death in Thane 

Updated on: 21 September,2024 04:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI

According to the police, the incident occurred on Thursday at Mogarpada in Ghodbunder locality of Thane following which a social activist lodged a complaint with the cops

Maharashtra: Man booked for beating stray dog to death in Thane 

Representative pic

Maharashtra: Man booked for beating stray dog to death in Thane 
The police have registered a case against a man for allegedly killing a stray dog in Thane city of Maharashtra, officials said on Saturday.


According to the police, the incident occurred on Thursday at Mogarpada in Ghodbunder locality of Thane following which a social activist lodged a complaint with the cops, news agency PTI reported.



As per the complaint, Gokul Thore, the accused, mercilessly thrashed the dog with a bat. The animal suffered severe wounds in the attack and was taken to different veterinary hospitals, but died during treatment on Friday afternoon, PTI reported.


A first information report (FIR) was registered later by the police under section 325 (mischief by killing or maiming animal) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, stated PTI.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

