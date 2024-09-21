According to the police, the incident occurred on Thursday at Mogarpada in Ghodbunder locality of Thane following which a social activist lodged a complaint with the cops

The police have registered a case against a man for allegedly killing a stray dog in Thane city of Maharashtra, officials said on Saturday.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Thursday at Mogarpada in Ghodbunder locality of Thane following which a social activist lodged a complaint with the cops, news agency PTI reported.

As per the complaint, Gokul Thore, the accused, mercilessly thrashed the dog with a bat. The animal suffered severe wounds in the attack and was taken to different veterinary hospitals, but died during treatment on Friday afternoon, PTI reported.

A first information report (FIR) was registered later by the police under section 325 (mischief by killing or maiming animal) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, stated PTI.

