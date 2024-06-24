Thane police register case over poisoning of stray dog

Complainant claims it’s not an isolated case, as several dogs have been found dead in the area

Aarti society in Thane where the incident happened

The Wagle Estate police in Thane have registered a case against an unknown person for poisoning a stray dog, resulting in its death. A four-month-old female stray dog was found dead near a residential society in Thane. The police have sent the dog for a post-mortem and are awaiting the medical report. Activists claim this is not an isolated incident, as several other dogs have been found dead in similar circumstances in the past.

The complainant, identified as Sonali Waghmare, an animal activist and president of the Alfa Foundation, is a resident of Thane. In her statement to the police, Waghmare said she received a call from Rupali, an animal lover, on the night of June 21, informing her that a stray dog had been found dead in their society.

The poisoned dog

“Waghmare visited the Aarti society premises and found the stray death with white froth oozing from her mouth. The dog was then shifted to the veterinary hospital in Parel, where the doctor declared her dead before treatment. On preliminary examination, the doctors ruled out that either the dog was assaulted by someone or he was poisoned to death. To ascertain the exact cause of death, the doctors referred it to the post-mortem centre,” added Waghmare in her statement to police.

Waghmare, the animal activist who took up the issue to file a complaint with the police said, “As per reports, this is the third suspicious death of a stray dog in this area. The locals say the society was always against animal lover Rupali for feeding animals. The police were quick to take action so I would like to thank the senior police inspector of Wagle Estate who took prompt action and filed a case,” added Waghmare stating we are awaiting for the post-mortem report and that the truth we be prevail.

The police have registered a case under Sections 428 and 429 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960. “We have registered a case and are further investigating the matter. We are also checking the footage to get some clue in the case,” said a police officer.