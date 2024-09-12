According to a complaint cited by the police, the victim was forcibly removed from his car by the two individuals, placed into an auto-rickshaw, and taken to a location on the Govind Wadi bypass road where he was severely beaten up at around 9.30 am on Tuesday

The police on Wednesday said a 30-year-old "gau rakshak" (cow vigilante) from Kalyan in Thane district was kidnapped and brutally assaulted by two men, reported news agency PTI.

According to a complaint cited by the police, the victim was forcibly removed from his car by the two individuals, placed into an auto-rickshaw, and taken to a location on the Govind Wadi bypass road where he was severely beaten up at around 9.30 am on Tuesday, reported PTI.

The attackers also verbally abused the victim, accusing him of tipping off the police about a pickup truck transporting beef, which had led to the vehicle's seizure, the police officials said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

After the assault, the victim, described as a "gau rakshak" (cow vigilante) in the FIR, was transferred to another vehicle and dropped near a flower market in the Patripool area, the police said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

Police identified the accused as one Aslam Mulla and his brother Sam, and said efforts were on to apprehend them, reported PTI.

They have registered an FIR against the duo under sections 137(2) (kidnapping), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), and 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Man thrashed for feeding pigeons in Thane; 4 booked

A man was injured after four persons allegedly thrashed him for feeding pigeons in Thane city of Maharashtra, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at a ground in Shivaji Nagar in the Manpada area on Wednesday afternoon.

The man was scattering pigeon feed when the four accused confronted him and questioned his action, an official from Kapurbawdi police station said.

The argument turned into a fight and the accused struck on the man's head with a wooden stick and also beat him up, leaving him injured, he said.

The man filed a police complaint, based on which a case was registered against the accused under sections 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or other means) and 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention of all) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act, he said.

