The police on Friday said that a case has been registered against a 38-year-old woman from Maharashtra's Thane city who allegedly duped her friend of Rs 8.17 lakh on the pretext of claiming her deceased father's life insurance and promising a cut from the money, reported news agency PTI.

Based on a complaint, the police on Wednesday registered a case under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code against the accused, Sonia Suresh Nair, at Vishnunagar police station in Dombivili, an official said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

Nair allegedly approached her friend claiming that her deceased father had a life insurance policy worth Rs 88 lakh and the funds were frozen in a joint bank account she held with him, as it was inactive, he said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

The accused told the complainant that she needed Rs 8.17 lakh to pay the activation fee to get the policy amount and promised him a share of the payout, the official said, reported PTI.

The complainant paid Rs 8.17 lakh to the accused through online transactions between July 2023 and January 2024, he said.

No arrest has been made in the case yet, and further probe is underway, he added.

Woman held for stealing Rs 22 lakh, jewellery from father's house

A woman has been arrested here for allegedly stealing Rs 22 lakh in cash and gold jewellery from her father's house, police said on Tuesday, reported PTI.

Aarti Dinesh Dwivedi, the accused, had also kept her marriage hidden from her family, said an official of Vanrai police station, reported PTI.

As per her father Dinesh Dwivedi, who runs a paan shop, he had handed over Rs 22 lakh and jewellery intended for her brother's wedding to Aarti over the years for safe keeping, reported PTI.

In May, she disappeared, and then the family learnt that she had secretly married a man six years ago.

They also found that the cash and gold were missing.

Dwivedi filed a complaint against his daughter in July, and after probe, police arrested Aarti earlier this week. Further probe was on, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)