Based on a complaint by the teen's mother, police booked Wagh for sexual harassment, stalking and voluntarily causing hurt under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act

Representational Image

Listen to this article Thane crime: 25-year-old man held for harassing teenage girl x 00:00

An official on Friday said that the police in Maharashtra's Thane district have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly sexually harassing a teenage girl and manhandling her parents, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accused Sagar Wagh had been stalking the 14-year-old girl since July, despite her parents asking him to stay away from their daughter, reported PTI.

On Thursday, Wagh entered the girl's house in the Bhiwandi area when she was alone and touched her inappropriately, reported PTI.

When the girl's parents went to Wagh's home to inform his family about the crime, he pushed them, the police official said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

Based on a complaint by the teen's mother, police booked Wagh for sexual harassment, stalking and voluntarily causing hurt under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, senior inspector Bharat Kamath of the Narpoli police station said while sharing an update on the Thane crime.

Badlapur station shooting: Accused booked for attempt to murder

The railway police in Maharashtra's Thane district have registered an attempt-to-murder case against a 25-year-old man after he allegedly opened fire at two persons at Badlapur station and injured one of them, an official said on Friday, reported PTI.

The incident, which police said was the fallout of business rivalry, took place at platform number 1 at around 6 pm on Thursday when the suburban station on the Central Railway route was chock-a-block with commuters, reported PTI.

Senior Inspector Pandhari Kande of the Kalyan GRP (Government Railway Police) said an FIR has been registered against the arrested accused Vikas Nana Pagare for attempt to murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and under the Arms Act, reported PTI.

Police are also trying to find out if more people were involved in the shooting besides Pagare.

The incident was captured on cameras and a video of it went viral on social media within minutes.

After opening fire, Pagare ran towards railway tracks in his attempt to flee, but he was chased and pinned down by policemen on duty with the help of some commuters, reported PTI.

Police identified the injured person as Shankar Sansare, while the second man targeted by Pagare escaped unhurt, but his identity was not revealed, reported PTI.

Sansare was rushed to a local hospital, where he was treated for gunshot wounds, said the GRP, reported PTI.

The assailant and also the duo he targeted have criminal records and the firing was linked to professional rivalry over TV cable business between them in the area, said the police, citing preliminary probe, reported PTI.

Initially, there was a fight between Pagare and the duo outside the railway station. As Sansare ran inside the station, the gunman followed him and fired at him and the other person accompanying him from his revolver, they said, reported PTI.

The GRP have sent the revolver and pellets for forensic analysis.

Badlapur was under the spotlight last month after two kindergarten girls were allegedly sexually assaulted by a male attendant at a private school there. The incident triggered a massive protest in the town, with thousands of people blocking trains at Badlapur station on August 20.

(With inputs from PTI)