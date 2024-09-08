The Ambernath man was thrashed by local people before he was handed over to the police, an official said while sharing an update on the Thane crime

Representational Image

Listen to this article Thane crime: Ambernath man held for molesting six-year-old girl x 00:00

A 23-year-old Ambernath man was arrested in Thane district on Saturday for allegedly molesting a six-year-old girl, police said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ambernath man was thrashed by local people before he was handed over to the police, an official said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A video of the shirtless Ambernath man being escorted by the police has gone viral.

UP man held for molesting 8-year-old girl

Police have arrested a man from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly molesting an eight-year-old girl at her residence in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said, reported PTI.

The incident occurred on August 19 in Nandivali village of Kalyan, and the 48-year-old accused was placed under arrest on Friday after the victim's parents traced and nabbed him, he said, reported PTI.

"The accused, Ramesh Murlidhar Yadav, had come to stay at the house of the victim's family. When the girl tried to keep her toy in a cupboard, the accused touched her inappropriately. The girl later told her parents about it," the official of Kolsewadi police station said, reported PTI.

Based on the complaint lodged by them, the police registered a case under section 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and also the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

"There was a delay in lodging the complaint as the parents of the victim first traced and nabbed the accused on their own and brought him to the police station," he said, reported PTI.

A local court remanded the accused in judicial custody.

Rickshaw driver allegedly molests 15-year-old; held

A 44-year-old rickshaw driver allegedly molested a 15-year-old girl going to school in a rickshaw in Mumbai's Borivali area, said police, reported ANI.

The driver fled from the spot when the girl protested, said police, reported ANI.

MHB police registered a case and started searching for the absconding accused and arrested him on Friday after five days from the Nalasopara area of Palghar district, added the police.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)