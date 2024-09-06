The incident occurred in an apartment in the Shirgaon area of Badlapur on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, an official said

Three persons, among them a woman, were held for allegedly drugging a 22-year-old woman and raping her at a birthday party in Maharashtra's Thane district, the police said on Friday, reported the PTI.

The incident occurred in an apartment in the Shirgaon area of Badlapur on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, an official said.

Based on a complaint, the police have arrested the accused, Santosh Shivram Rupavate (40), Shivam Sanjay Raje (23), and Aliska alias Bhumika Ravindra Meshram (20), he said, the PTI reported on Friday.

According to the PTI, Aliska had allegedly invited the victim to her house for her birthday party, and the other two accused were already present there. After the party, the two men started consuming alcohol in the bedroom, the official said.

When the victim got up to leave, she complained of uneasiness, and the accused woman offered her a lemonade, he said.

The drink was allegedly laced with a sedative, and the victim started feeling giddy after consuming it, the official said.

One of the men allegedly raped the victim in the bathroom and left her unconscious, he said.

The accused have been booked under sections 64 (rape) and 123 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said, the news agency reported.

30-year-old teacher held for raping 11-year-old girl in Beed

A 30-year-old teacher has been arrested in Maharashtra's Beed city for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl who attended his tuition, police said, reported the PTI.

The accused (name not disclosed to protect the victim's identity) taught to children at his home in the district, said inspector A K Mudliyar of Pethbeed police station.

He allegedly raped the girl many times after other students left and also subjected her to unnatural sex, the official told PTI.

The crime came to light when the girl complained of stomach pain and the doctor realised that she had faced sexual assault.

The girl told her parents that the teacher was sexually abusing her for the last three months and had warned her not to tell anyone about it, the police officer said.

"We have registered an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rape, unnatural sex, and also under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). Further investigation is underway," inspector Mudliyar said, the news agency reported on Friday.

