Mumbai Police briefs locals at Juhu ahead of Ganpati festival. Pic/Atul Kamble

Mumbai Police on Friday announced heavy security measures for Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 and said that thousands of cops would be deployed across the city for Ganeshotsav 2024.

Mumbai is gearing up for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which will be celebrated with great enthusiasm from September 7 to September 17, 2024.

"Under the guidance of the Mumbai Police Commissioner and senior officials, the city will have a robust security presence throughout the festival period," an official said.

He added that a total number of 32 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), 45 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), 2,435 police officers, and 12,420 constables will be deployed to manage the large crowds and maintain law and order.

The official further said that specialised teams, including SRPF platoons, rapid response units, riot control squads, and home guards, will be stationed at key locations in Mumbai during the Ganeshotsav.

Special arrangements have also been made for the immersion ceremonies, with additional security measures to ensure a safe and orderly process, he said.

Mumbai Police have also urge the public to cooperate with the security personnel and remain calm in crowded areas.

During Ganpati festival, the city will witness a vibrant array of activities, including stunning decorations, religious ceremonies, and cultural events organised by various public Ganesh Mandals.

The Ganesh Chaturthi festival is a major event in Mumbai, with numerous public mandals setting up elaborate displays and hosting various activities to celebrate the festival. The events attract a large number of devotees and visitors, contributing to the festive atmosphere across the city and to ensure the safety and smooth conduct of the festival, Mumbai Police have put in place extensive security arrangements.

According to the police, the senior police officials have advised citizens to immediately report any suspicious or unattended items to the police. Everyone is encouraged to celebrate the festival with joy while adhering to the rules and regulations.

"For any kind of an emergency assistance, the public can contact the police helpline at 100 or 112," an official said.

The police have also made elaborate traffic arrangements across Mumbai and real time traffic updates would be shared on their official X handle, the official said.