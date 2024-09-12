The man was scattering pigeon feed when the four accused confronted him and questioned his action, an official from Kapurbawdi police station said

The police on Thursday said that a man was injured after four persons allegedly thrashed him for feeding pigeons in Thane city of Maharashtra, reported news agency PTI.

The incident took place at a ground in Shivaji Nagar in the Manpada area on Wednesday afternoon.

The man was scattering pigeon feed when the four accused confronted him and questioned his action, an official from Kapurbawdi police station said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

The argument turned into a fight and the accused struck the man's head with a wooden stick and also beat him up, leaving him injured, he said while sharing an update on the Thane crime.

The man filed a police complaint, based on which a case was registered against the accused under sections 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or other means) and 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention of all) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act, he said, reported PTI.

Thane: Altercation after pet dog of family enters neighbour's house

A pet dog escaped from a caretaker's premises and entered the house of a neighbour in Maharashtra's Thane district, leading to an altercation between the two families, police said on Thursday, reported PTI.

The incident took place on Tuesday in Ambernath area following which both the sides filed police complaints against each other.

The canine, which had been entrusted to a family by their relatives for care, escaped and entered the house of their neighbour, reported PTI.

The neighbour confronted the dog's caretakers, questioning their ability to manage the pet, assistant police inspector Srirang Gosavi said, reported PTI.

The matter escalated into a heated argument, leading to an altercation during which the dog's caretaker damaged doors of the neighbour's house, he said, reported PTI.

Both the sides later filed cross-complaints.

The police on Tuesday registered FIRs against members of the two families under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 324(4) (mischief), and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)