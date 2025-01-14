Thane man held for killing acquaintance for harassing his wife

On January 11, Sukant Shatrugana Parida (29) died in the house of the accused, Naresh Shambu Bhagat (30), who himself informed police about the man's death at his residence in Badlapur area

Police have arrested a 30-year-old man in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly killing an acquaintance who used to harass his wife, officials said on Tuesday, reported news agency PTI.

On January 11, Sukant Shatrugana Parida (29) died in the house of the accused, Naresh Shambu Bhagat (30), who himself informed police about the man's death at his residence in Badlapur area, they said, reported PTI.

The police sent the body to a government hospital for post-mortem and initially registered a case of accidental death.

During the probe into the case, the police worked on several leads and detained Bhagat based on suspicion, a police release said, reported PTI.

After extensive interrogation, Bhagat told the police that the deceased used to come to his house frequently and harass his wife which would lead to quarrels between the two men as well as the couple, it said, reported PTI.

Fed up with Parida's behaviour, the accused hatched a plan to eliminate him. On January 10 night, the accused called him to his house, served him liquor and then allegedly hit on his head with a hammer and an iron rod following which the man died, the police said, reported PTI.

The accused has been arrested and booked under section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), they said.

Nagpur man murders 'alcoholic' father; arrested

Angry over his abuses, a 22-year-old man allegedly killed his father, a liquor addict, in a village in Nagpur district, police said on Monday, reported PTI.

The deceased was identified as Tulshiram Maniklal Bisen (54), a resident of Dhamna village under Kuhi police station limits who worked as a mason, they said, reported PTI.

Police have arrested his son Jitendra Bisen, who was working as a cook, and booked him on murder charges.

According to the police, Tulshiram Bisen's family, which consisted of his wife and two sons, was fed up with his drinking habits, reported PTI.

On Sunday night, he came home under the influence of liquor and started abusing Jitendra Bisen, who was alone at house. In a fit of rage, Jitendra Bisen attacked his father with an iron rod multiples times, said the police, reported PTI.

Tulshiram Bisen suffered serious injuries on his head, neck, chest and died on the spot, they said.

The incident came to light when the younger son of Tulshiram Bisen returned home and alerted the police.

(With inputs from PTI)