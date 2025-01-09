The accused, who was inebriated, got enraged when his brother confronted him for taking Rs 500 from his pocket without permission

The police said that a 32-year-old man allegedly killed his younger brother after an argument over Rs 500 in Maharashtra's Thane district, reported news agency PTI.

The incident took place on Tuesday night in Kalyan area, they said, adding the accused has been arrested.

The accused, Salim Shamim Khan, who was inebriated, got enraged when his brother Naseem Khan (27) confronted him for taking Rs 500 from his pocket without permission, an official from Bazarpeth police station said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

The argument escalated and the accused allegedly stabbed his younger brother to death with a knife, he said while sharing an update on the Thane crime.

Their mother later alerted the authorities about the incident.

Based on her statement, the accused was arrested on Wednesday and booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 103(1) (murder).

The body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem and a probe was on into the case, the police added.

Two held from UP for firing, robbery at jewellery shop in Thane district

Two persons have been arrested from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly opening fire in a jewellery shop in Maharashtra's Thane district last month and killing a salesman, police said on Tuesday.

The Uttar Pradesh police's special task force traced the accused to Koshimbi and apprehended them on Sunday, an official said.

The accused, Sashank alias Sonu Balram Mishra (32) and Tousif Alam Kabiruddin Siddiqui (35), were allegedly involved in the shooting at a jewellery store in Shahapur on December 21, 2024, he said.

District Superintendent of Police D S Swamy said two motorcycle-borne men entered the jewellery shop on December 21, around 9 pm, and opened fire in a bid to rob the place.

They shot a salesman and decamped with a bag of valuables, he said.

A case under sections 103(1) (murder), 109(1) (attempted murder), 312 (attempt to commit robbery or dacoity when armed with a deadly weapon) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita was registered against the duo.

At least 12 teams comprising personnel from the local crime branch and police stations of Shahapur, Vashind, Padgha, Kasara, Bhiwandi, Khinavli and Cybercell were formed for the probe.

The probe team worked on various leads, including the CCTV footage, intelligence and technical inputs, and got a lead that the wanted accused were in Uttar Pradesh.

The third accused, Ankit alias Sintu Yadav, is still at large, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)