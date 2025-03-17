“On Friday, we registered five ADRs (accidental death reports) as people ventured into the river and drowned as the water level rose suddenly," the police said. According to the latest ADR, one of the victims was a 32-year-old man who had ventured into the water

Body of Nasir Shaikh, 32, was found on Saturday. PICS/NAVNEET BARHATE

Listen to this article Six drown in Kalyan Apti river in Thane district during Holi celebrations x 00:00

The Kalyan Taluka police said they have registered six Accidental Death Reports (ADR) since March 14 of people drowning during the Holi celebrations. In the latest, the body of a man was found on Saturday. According to the police, all six had died by drowning in the Apti River while celebrating the Holi festival in separate incidents. The river is located in the Kalyan tehsil of Thane district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suresh Kadam, senior police inspector at Kalyan Taluka police station, requested citizens not to venture in the water. “On Friday, we registered five ADRs as people ventured into the river and drowned as the water level rose suddenly.” According to the latest ADR, 32-year-old Nasir Shaikh had ventured into the water as he had no idea of the depth and drowned.

A video of the incident shows Shaikh drowning in the river. “He ventured into the river, and the level of the water increased. All efforts were made to rescue him,” said the senior officer. “His body was found on Saturday. We are investigating the matter. His family is in a state of shock due to his sudden demise,” the the senior officer added.

In other incidents that also took place on the same day (March 14) at the same spot, a group of 10 students allegedly ventured into the river, in which four died by drowning. The police have identified the deceased as Aryan Medar, 15, Omsingh Tomar, 15, Siddharth Singh, 16, and Aryan Singh, 16. One more person drowned on the same day during the Holi celebration, said police, adding that the deceased is yet to be identified.