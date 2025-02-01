The official ruled out intentional bird hunting, as peacocks are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972

Representational Image

A peacock was found dead in a forest in Thane district in Maharashtra, prompting the authorities to launch an investigation into the incident, an official said on Saturday, PTI reported.

The carcass was found by the villagers in the forest of Dahagaon in Kalyan taluka on January 29 and informed the authorities, he said.

As per PTI, Regional Forest Officer (RFO) Sanjay Channe said that the remains were sent for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death, and a case has been filed against unidentified individuals.

He said, "There is a possibility that villagers had placed traps for hunting small animals, and the peacock may have strayed into one and got fatally caught."

However, he rules out intentional bird hunting, as peacocks are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, PTI cited.

The forest department and animal rights activists have launched an awareness campaign in 10 villages around the area to educate locals about the dangers of animal traps and the legal consequences of harming wildlife.

