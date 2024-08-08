Breaking News
Thane: Five-year-old dies after labrador falls on her in Mumbra
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde orders Kurla station spruce-up
Mumbai cyber police building nears completion
Maharashtra assembly elections: Will scramble for Assembly seats fracture alliances?
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: Loose tiles on Charni Road FOB removed
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Life saving cardiac arrest protection devices AED at citys WR stations

Mumbai: Life saving cardiac arrest protection devices AED at city's WR stations

Updated on: 08 August,2024 06:39 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

The Automated External Defibrillator (AED) machines are being provided at 20 railway stations

Mumbai: Life saving cardiac arrest protection devices AED at city's WR stations

An automated external defibrillator (AED) is a portable device that can be used to treat a person

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Life saving cardiac arrest protection devices AED at city's WR stations
x
00:00

Mumbai Central Division of Western Railway has planned to make Automated External Defibrillator (AED) machines available at 20 of its railway stations. This facility is being made in collaboration with Rotary Club of Bombay Airport under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).


An automated external defibrillator (AED) is a portable device that can be used to treat a person whose heart has suddenly stopped working. This condition is called sudden cardiac arrest.



According to Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Automated External Defibrillator (AED) is a handy device used to treat sudden cardiac arrests and will prove helpful for emergency treatment in case of heart attacks to passengers at station. AED is designed in such way that it can be used by common people.


These Automated External Defibrillator (AED) machines are being provided at 20 stations viz, Churchgate, Marine Lines, Charni Road, Grant Road, Mahalaxmi, Lower Parel, Prabhadevi, Dadar, Bandra, Jogeshwari, Malad, Kandivali, Borivali, Mira Road, Bhayander, Vasai Road, Nallasopara, Virar, Boisar and Vapi stations.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai trains western railway mumbai local train mumbai news heart attack

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK