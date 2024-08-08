The Automated External Defibrillator (AED) machines are being provided at 20 railway stations

An automated external defibrillator (AED) is a portable device that can be used to treat a person

Mumbai Central Division of Western Railway has planned to make Automated External Defibrillator (AED) machines available at 20 of its railway stations. This facility is being made in collaboration with Rotary Club of Bombay Airport under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

An automated external defibrillator (AED) is a portable device that can be used to treat a person whose heart has suddenly stopped working. This condition is called sudden cardiac arrest.

According to Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Automated External Defibrillator (AED) is a handy device used to treat sudden cardiac arrests and will prove helpful for emergency treatment in case of heart attacks to passengers at station. AED is designed in such way that it can be used by common people.

These Automated External Defibrillator (AED) machines are being provided at 20 stations viz, Churchgate, Marine Lines, Charni Road, Grant Road, Mahalaxmi, Lower Parel, Prabhadevi, Dadar, Bandra, Jogeshwari, Malad, Kandivali, Borivali, Mira Road, Bhayander, Vasai Road, Nallasopara, Virar, Boisar and Vapi stations.