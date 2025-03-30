An 18-year-old from Thane’s Mumbra area allegedly died by suicide following a quarrel with his girlfriend over the phone. Police have registered a case of accidental death, and further investigation is underway

Representational Pic

Listen to this article 18-year-old ends life after argument with girlfriend in Thane x 00:00

An 18-year-old man allegedly took his own life at his residence in the Mumbra area of Thane district following a heated argument with his girlfriend, police officials confirmed on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to PTI reports, the tragic incident occurred on Friday in Amrut Nagar, Mumbra. The young man was reportedly engaged in a conversation with his girlfriend over the phone when a disagreement escalated into a dispute. Following the altercation, he is believed to have taken the extreme step by hanging himself from the ceiling of his house.

A police official from the Mumbra police station stated that the family members discovered the young man unresponsive and immediately alerted the authorities. Upon arrival, the police secured the scene and transferred the body to a government hospital for postmortem examination.

As per PTI reports, law enforcement officers have registered a case of accidental death. Preliminary investigations indicate that the argument over the phone may have acted as a trigger for the young man's distress, though officials are continuing to look into other possible contributing factors.

This tragic case is one among several recent suicide incidents reported in Maharashtra, highlighting distressing circumstances leading individuals to take their own lives. In another incident earlier this year, a 38-year-old man, Amin Shaikh, ended his life allegedly due to harassment over loan repayment in Thane. Police have arrested one suspect in connection with this case and have registered an FIR against three individuals under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as per PTI reports.

Officials from the Ganeshpuri police station informed PTI that Shaikh had taken a loan of Rs 1.80 lakh but, despite repaying Rs 3.30 lakh with interest, he continued facing harassment and threats from the accused for additional payments. Under severe distress, he died by hanging himself at his residence on January 14. During the investigation, police discovered an audio message on his phone holding three individuals responsible for his suicide, leading to further legal action.

Similarly, in Nagpur, a 30-year-old man named Sagar Mishra attempted to end his life by consuming poison at a police station after his live-in partner ended their relationship due to his alleged alcohol addiction. According to PTI reports, Mishra had visited his partner’s house to convince her to return, but when she refused, he allegedly assaulted her mother, leading to a police complaint. He later created a scene outside the Nandanvan police station before ingesting poison. Police rushed him to a hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment, and have registered a case of attempted suicide.

(With inputs from PTI)