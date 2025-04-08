Tom Cruise is back in his renowned role as Ethan Hunt as "The Final Reckoning" teases a dramatic ending to the "Mission: Impossible" series after eight movies

Picture Courtesy/Tom Cruise's Instagram account

Listen to this article Mission Impossible- The Final Reckoning trailer: Tom Cruise goes all out 'one last time' x 00:00

It's finally here. As we inch closer to the release of the final installment of the famed spy series 'Mission Impossible', the makers have dropped the trailer of 'The Final Reckoning'. The film has been directed by Christopher McQuarrie from a screenplay he co-wrote with Erik Jendresen.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Final Reckoning trailer

Tom Cruise is back with more death-defying stunts in the new trailer for 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.' It hits theatres on May 23, reported Variety.

This time the stakes are high as Hunt goes on his most audacious mission to date as more betrayals and more secrets are exposed before him. From the looks of it, it seems that he is getting ready again to fight a powerful rogue AI.

As the AI’s influence spreads across the globe putting his allies Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg), Luther Strickell (Ving Rhames), and Grace (Hayley Atwell) in danger, Hunt decides to put his life on the line yet again.

Towards the end of the clip, we move towards an emotional note as we see Hunt bidding goodbye with the words, “I need you to trust me; one last time."

Check out the trailer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Cruise (@tomcruise)

More about The Final Reckoning

In addition to Cruise, the cast includes Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn, Ving Rhames as Luther Strickell, Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mitsopolis, Hayley Atwell as Grace, Esai Morales as the antagonist Gabriel, Shea Wigham as Jasper Briggs, Greg Tarzan Davis as Degas, and Pom Klementieff as the assassin Paris, as per the outlet.

Newcomers to the "Mission: Impossible" franchise include "Ted Lasso" star Hannah Waddingham, Nick Offerman, Lucy Tulugarjuk, Katy O'Brian, Tramell Tillman and Stephen Oyoung, reported Variety.

Cruise has previously hinted at the thrilling action fans may expect in "The Final Reckoning," which features an underwater submarine sequence and a scene where he dangles from a plane.

"When you stick your face out [of an airplane], going over 120 to 130 miles an hour, you're not getting oxygen," Cruise said in an interview with Empire. "So I had to train myself how to breathe. There were times I would pass out physically; I was unable to get back into the cockpit," reported Variety.

(with inputs from agencies)