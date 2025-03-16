Breaking News
Tom Cruise fuels dating rumours with Ana de Armas once again, get spotted in London

Updated on: 16 March,2025 05:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The Top Gun: Maverick star was spotted in a pair of black jeans and a brown button-down shirt, while Ana layered a chic black trench coat over a crisp white tee, paired with jeans and sleek white sneakers.

Tom Cruise fuels dating rumours with Ana de Armas once again, get spotted in London

Tom Cruise and Ana De Armas

Hollywood actors Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have once again fueled dating rumors after being spotted together in London earlier this week, reported People. The actors, who have been seen together multiple times in recent months, were recently photographed arriving at the London Heliport, leading fans to speculate if their relationship is more than 'just friendship.'


Tom and Ana make second appearance in London


The Top Gun: Maverick star was spotted in a pair of black jeans and a brown button-down shirt, while Ana layered a chic black trench coat over a crisp white tee, paired with jeans and sleek white sneakers. This isn't the first time the duo has been seen at the heliport together. According to People magazine, Cruise and Armas were also spotted there on Thursday night.


Tom and Ana's first spotting

During the Valentine's Day weekend this year, Cruise was spotted with Armas during a night out in London. In the pictures captured by paparazzi, the 'Blonde' actress was seen carrying two bags of takeout from a restaurant as the pair greeted fans stationed outside before getting into a taxi.

At the time, a source informed People magazine that the two were simply friends having dinner with their agents to discuss "potential collaborations down the line," and also mentioned that the pair "appeared to have no romantic connection, just friends."

Tom Cruise's work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Tom Cruise will be seen in 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning'. Set to release on May 23, 2025, The Final Reckoning is the sequel to the 2023 film Dead Reckoning Part One.

Newcomers to the franchise include Holt McCallany, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Katy O'Brian, and Stephen Oyoung, adding further excitement to this highly anticipated film directed by Christopher McQuarrie, as per Deadline.

(with inputs from ANI)

