Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning marks the epic conclusion to the franchise that began nearly three decades ago. The film picks up after Dead Reckoning, where Ethan Hunt faces a rogue AI known as The Entity.

Tom Cruise

Making a grand return to CinemaCon, Tom Cruise lit up the stage at Caesars Palace’s Colosseum which marked his first appearance post-pandemic. This time, he brought with him an exclusive first look at Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the epic conclusion to the franchise that has redefined action cinema for nearly three decades, marking a thrilling moment for fans and industry insiders alike.

On stage, Cruise praised McQuarrie, recalling how he had secretly brought him in to refine Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol without informing the team. “He’s the hero of that film and put Skydance on the map,” Cruise remarked. He continued, “Because of Christopher McQuarrie, we delivered Top Gun: Maverick and two Mission: Impossible films during pandemic shutdowns and strikes. You’re a modern-day Thalberg and an asset to every studio you serve.” Cruise then honoured McQuarrie with CinemaCon’s Director of the Year Award.

Cruise honours late actor Val Kilmer

Cruise asked the crowd of exhibitors to join him in a moment of silence for Kilmer.

“I’d like to honor a dear friend of mine, Val Kilmer,” Cruise said from the stage at Caesars Palace. “I can’t tell you how much I admire his work, how grateful and honored I was when he joined ‘Top Gun’ and came back later for ‘Top Gun: Maverick.’ I think it would be really nice if we could have a moment together because he loved movies and he gave a lot to all of us. Just kind of think about all the wonderful times that we had with him.”

Cruise concluded the touching moment by saying, “I wish you well on the next journey.”

Cruise and Kilmer played rival fighter pilots Maverick and Iceman in the 1986’s 'Top Gun', in which they played rival fighter pilots Maverick and Iceman, who eventually became friends at the U.S. Navy’s Fighter Weapons School.

As he introduced the trailer, Cruise expressed gratitude to former Mission: Impossible producer Paula Wagner, ex-Paramount chief Sherry Lansing, and all directors who contributed to the franchise, including Brian De Palma, Brad Bird, J.J. Abrams, and John Woo.

Mission Impossible 8 trailer

The trailer of Mission Impossible 8 itself promises high-octane action, with Henry Czerny’s Kittridge ominously stating, “If we want to bring the world back to the brink, we have to deal with him.” It features Cruise performing jaw-dropping stunts, including crawling on a flying biplane and jumping off an aircraft carrier. Nuclear missiles are also in play, raising the stakes like never before.

With a powerhouse ensemble including Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, and Angela Bassett, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning promises an electrifying tribute to Ethan Hunt’s legacy.

Mark your calendars for May 23, 2025 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telegu in 4Dx and IMAX and to step into a world where lives, choices and missions collide.