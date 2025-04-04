Breaking News
Teachers want Mumbai University to go back to physical exam evaluation model
Maharashtra: Unopened stretch on Samruddhi road patched up, shut
New India Co-Operative Bank scam: Not happy with RBI’s responses about audit, says EOW
Mumbai: Man stabbed over a reel he shared
500 Bangladeshis living illegally in Mumbai arrested in past 3 months: Cops
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Tom Cruise honours Top Gun co star Val Kilmer at CinemaCon Wish you well on the next journey

Tom Cruise honours Top Gun co-star Val Kilmer at CinemaCon: 'Wish you well on the next journey'

Updated on: 04 April,2025 01:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning marks the epic conclusion to the franchise that began nearly three decades ago. The film picks up after Dead Reckoning, where Ethan Hunt faces a rogue AI known as The Entity. 

Tom Cruise honours Top Gun co-star Val Kilmer at CinemaCon: 'Wish you well on the next journey'

Tom Cruise

Listen to this article
Tom Cruise honours Top Gun co-star Val Kilmer at CinemaCon: 'Wish you well on the next journey'
x
00:00

Making a grand return to CinemaCon, Tom Cruise lit up the stage at Caesars Palace’s Colosseum which marked his first appearance post-pandemic. This time, he brought with him an exclusive first look at Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the epic conclusion to the franchise that has redefined action cinema for nearly three decades, marking a thrilling moment for fans and industry insiders alike. 


Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning marks the epic conclusion to the franchise that began nearly three decades ago. The film picks up after Dead Reckoning, where Ethan Hunt faces a rogue AI known as The Entity. 


On stage, Cruise praised McQuarrie, recalling how he had secretly brought him in to refine Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol without informing the team. “He’s the hero of that film and put Skydance on the map,” Cruise remarked. He continued, “Because of Christopher McQuarrie, we delivered Top Gun: Maverick and two Mission: Impossible films during pandemic shutdowns and strikes. You’re a modern-day Thalberg and an asset to every studio you serve.” Cruise then honoured McQuarrie with CinemaCon’s Director of the Year Award.


Cruise honours late actor Val Kilmer

Cruise asked the crowd of exhibitors to join him in a moment of silence for Kilmer.

“I’d like to honor a dear friend of mine, Val Kilmer,” Cruise said from the stage at Caesars Palace. “I can’t tell you how much I admire his work, how grateful and honored I was when he joined ‘Top Gun’ and came back later for ‘Top Gun: Maverick.’ I think it would be really nice if we could have a moment together because he loved movies and he gave a lot to all of us. Just kind of think about all the wonderful times that we had with him.”

Cruise concluded the touching moment by saying, “I wish you well on the next journey.”

Cruise and Kilmer played rival fighter pilots Maverick and Iceman in the 1986’s 'Top Gun', in which they played rival fighter pilots Maverick and Iceman, who eventually became friends at the U.S. Navy’s Fighter Weapons School.

As he introduced the trailer, Cruise expressed gratitude to former Mission: Impossible producer Paula Wagner, ex-Paramount chief Sherry Lansing, and all directors who contributed to the franchise, including Brian De Palma, Brad Bird, J.J. Abrams, and John Woo.

Mission Impossible 8 trailer

The trailer of Mission Impossible 8 itself promises high-octane action, with Henry Czerny’s Kittridge ominously stating, “If we want to bring the world back to the brink, we have to deal with him.” It features Cruise performing jaw-dropping stunts, including crawling on a flying biplane and jumping off an aircraft carrier. Nuclear missiles are also in play, raising the stakes like never before.

With a powerhouse ensemble including Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, and Angela Bassett, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning promises an electrifying tribute to Ethan Hunt’s legacy.

Mark your calendars for May 23, 2025 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telegu in 4Dx and IMAX and to step into a world where lives, choices and missions collide.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

tom cruise Mission Impossible Hollywood Hollywood News Updates Entertainment Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK