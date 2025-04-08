Telly Tattle

Aryan Raajput

Listen to this article Telly Tattle: Sharad Kelkar to return to TV after 8 years x 00:00

To shake things up

ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Aryan Raajput has made a powerful entry as Mayank in the long-running show, Kumkum Bhagya. Sharing his excitement about joining the show, Raajput said, “Mayank brings a fresh energy and a new perspective to the story, he is charming yet unpredictable, which makes playing him even more exciting.”

Age no bar

(From left) Sharad Kelkar and Niharika Chouksey

Sharad Kelkar is returning to television after an eight-year hiatus with the role of Aryavardhan in the upcoming show, Tum Se Tum Tak. “I’ve been waiting for the right project, and this felt like the perfect choice the moment I heard the story. It’s fresh, unique, and explores love in a way we don’t often see on TV,” he says.