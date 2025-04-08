Breaking News
Mumbai local train updates: Central Railway survey on 7th and 8th lines underway
Maharashtra: RPF busts train vending racket
Mumbai: Delivery agent booked for flashing woman at her Girgaum home
Maharashtra weather updates: Freak showers ruin harvest in grape belt
Mumbai: Three years later, BMC to install more trash lifters in city nullahs
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Telly Tattle Sharad Kelkar to return to TV after 8 years

Telly Tattle: Sharad Kelkar to return to TV after 8 years

Updated on: 08 April,2025 07:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

Telly Tattle

Telly Tattle: Sharad Kelkar to return to TV after 8 years

Aryan Raajput

Listen to this article
Telly Tattle: Sharad Kelkar to return to TV after 8 years
x
00:00

To shake things up


Actor Aryan Raajput has made a powerful entry as Mayank in the long-running show, Kumkum Bhagya. Sharing his excitement about joining the show, Raajput said, “Mayank brings a fresh energy and a new perspective to the story, he is charming yet unpredictable, which makes playing him even more exciting.”


Age no bar


(From left) Sharad Kelkar and Niharika Chouksey(From left) Sharad Kelkar and Niharika Chouksey

Sharad Kelkar is returning to television after an eight-year hiatus with the role of Aryavardhan in the upcoming show, Tum Se Tum Tak. “I’ve been waiting for the right project, and this felt like the perfect choice the moment I heard the story. It’s fresh, unique, and explores love in a way we don’t often see on TV,” he says.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sharad kelkar indian television television news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK