Days after a violent mob ransacked RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata police on Friday said it has arrested 19 miscreants allegedly involved in the mob violence at the hospital premises, reported news agency ANI.

Taking to social media Kolkata Police today said, "19 arrests so far in RG Kar hospital vandalism. Five of them were identified by social media feedback. If you recognise any of the suspects from our earlier posts, kindly inform us. Thank you for your support and trust."

Yesterday, police shared pictures of suspects who were allegedly involved in vandalising equipment at the hospital.

Taking to social media Kolkata Police posted, "Information wanted: Anyone who can help identify the individuals circled in red in the images below is requested to do so, either directly to us or through your local Police Station."

They also shared a video asking for help in identifying the miscreants seen attacking the barricades, reported ANI.

They shared that the scene of the crime had not been touched and warned that legal action would be taken for spreading rumours.

On Thursday police said that a mob of between 5,000 and 7,000 people, including several individuals invaded RG Kar Hospital, attacked protesting doctors and medical students, and attempted to ransack the premises on the night of August 14, reported ANI.

"We are proud of the fact that, despite being heavily outnumbered, our colleagues deployed at the spot, including the DC (North), tried to fight back using limited resources, putting their own lives at risk until reinforcements arrived to bring the situation under control. Several of our men were injured in the attack, some of them seriously," the police said, reported ANI.

Police said that they have identified the miscreants who led the attack, and stringent action will be taken shortly.

A nationwide withdrawal of services has been announced by doctors of modern medicine starting from 6 am on Saturday, August 17 to 6 am Sunday, August 18, per the official statement released by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Thursday.

On August 9, a postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered on duty at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, which has led to nationwide strikes and protests by the medical fraternity over the Kolkata doctor rape-murder case.

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court on Friday observed that mob violence at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital was an absolute failure of state machinery in West Bengal.

The court directed the police and the hospital authority to file affidavits on the incident.

A division bench presided by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam said it was hard to believe that the police intelligence did not have information about the gathering of 7,000 people at the health facility when the state's lawyer told the court that a mob of such number had assembled at the hospital in the early hours of Thursday.

The court directed the police and the administrator of the hospital to file two separate affidavits narrating the true state of affairs and all connected matters on the next hearing date on August 21.

The probe into the Kolkata doctor rape-murder case was transferred from the Kolkata Police to the CBI on orders of the Calcutta High Court.

