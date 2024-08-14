Women, including college students, homemakers, and office workers, will gather in important areas around the state in response to the "Women, Reclaim the Night" social media campaign.

Thousands of women from all backgrounds in West Bengal are planning a demonstration on Wednesday at midnight to show their outrage over the Kolkata doctor rape-murder case. Women, including college students, homemakers, and office workers, will gather in important areas around the state in response to the "Women, Reclaim the Night" social media campaign that was sparked by the Kolkata doctor rape-murder case. Protests will take place in both small villages and large cities, including numerous sections of Kolkata, reported PTI.

According to the PTI report, the protests, which are planned to begin at 11:55 pm, will coincide with the nation's Independence Day at the stroke of midnight. The organisers have said that no political party flags would be allowed at the rallies, but groups representing minority communities, such as LGBTQIA+ organisations, will be welcome to attend with their flags.

The call to protest, in the wake of the Kolkata doctor rape-murder case, has been widely supported by various segments of society, the report added.

In response, the Kolkata Metro Railway has announced the addition of two train services on its north-south corridor to accommodate the anticipated increase in traffic. Metro authorities have also verified that all ticket counters would remain operational for ticket purchases.

"Tonight is the night of freedom of women of women inside and outside West Bengal. A new freedom struggle begins tonight," said Rimjhim Sinha, who initiated the movement, in a Facebook post. A poster depicting a red hand holding a crescent moon against a night sky has gone viral on social media, symbolising the movement's momentum, said the PTI report.

Reportedly, what began as organised meetings at three important locations in Kolkata—College Street, the Academy of Fine Arts, and Jadavpur 8B Bus Stand—has since spread to several neighbourhoods and towns across Bengal, including Siliguri in the north and Canning in the south.

Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, a senior TMC MP, expressed solidarity with the demonstrators and condemned the Kolkata doctor rape-murder. Ray said, "Today, I will sit on an individual dharna in front of the Netaji statue from 5 PM to 9 PM to register my protest and express my solidarity with women who will hit the streets tonight. Due to my age, I won't be able to join them at midnight, but I offer my full support."

He said he could not participate in the midnight protest due to his age and added that he supports the cause citing his roles as a father and grandfather, the news agency stated.

In Hooghly, a close friend of a Trinamool Congress MLA has been actively pushing the midnight demonstration, travelling door-to-door on her scooter to gather support.

The demonstration mimics the spirit of 2007's "Operation Sunrise" in Nandigram, when the CPI(M) was accused of orchestrating terror, with many children of Left leaders participating in protest marches.

With PTI inputs